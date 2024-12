NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 31: Pristyn Care, India's leading healthcare provider specializing in secondary care surgeries, has filed its audited financials for the year 2023-24. The results highlight strong revenue growth and a significant reduction in operational costs across key segments. The company reported consolidated revenue of Rs632 crore, reflecting a solid 28% year-on-year increase. In its largest business segment, Secondary Care surgeries, Pristyn Care achieved a 42% reduction in EBITDA burn, showcasing improved operational efficiency. This performance was driven by a rise in organic patient traffic, which grew from under 40% to nearly 60%, helping the company reduce marketing expenses by 60% and contributing to the EBITDA improvement.

Looking forward to 2024-25, the surgery business is expected to see another 35% revenue increase, along with a further 60%+ reduction in EBITDA burn. These projections align with Pristyn Care's goal of achieving profitability by 2026.

The company's growth has been supported by investments in advanced medical technology, which have boosted its market share for high-value surgeries. Improved insurance partnerships have also simplified pre- and post-authorization processes, making the patient experience smoother.

"Our strong financial performance in FY 24 reflects the trust our patients place in us and the relentless dedication of our team. As we focus on achieving profitability by FY 26 and preparing for an IPO by FY 28, we are committed to transforming healthcare delivery in India through innovation, efficiency, and patient-centric care," said Harsimarbir Singh, Co-founder, Pristyn Care.

With a presence in over 30 cities operating 100 clinics and operating patients across 200 hospitals, Pristyn Care continues to redefine Secondary Care surgeries in India. As the company sets its sights on the next phase of growth, it remains dedicated to delivering superior healthcare outcomes while creating long-term value for its stakeholders.

