Fans may presume sports personalities earn lots of money via their achievements on the field and commercial deals off the field. Athletes at the highest level might not have to worry about their future which is financially secured after their brief and successful stint in the sport. But that’s not the case for all athletes. Mumbai-based entrepreneur Aaryan Singh Kushwah came across one such heart-touching story of Indian gold medal winner Olympian Parag Patil that completely contradicts fans’ presumptions. Harvinder Singh, Paralympics 2024 Gold Medalist Archer, Alleges ‘Discrimination in Sports’ After Missing Out On Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna 2024 Nominations (See Post).

The story came to light when Aaryan Singh Kushwah took an ‘Ola Cab’ and to his surprise, he discovered that his Ola driver, Parag Patil, was once an international athlete. The more shocking part of this ‘harsh reality’ was that Parag Patil, a former Olympian, has represented India internationally and even won 2 golds, 11 silvers, and 3 bronze medals.

Post shared by Aaryan Singh Kushwah

Taking quick action and putting forward Parag Patil’s story on social media he wrote, “Meet Parag Patil Senior Olympian. 2nd in Asia in the triple jump. 3rd in Asia in the long jump. Each time he has represented India internationally, he has never returned without a medal. 2 golds, 11 silvers, 3 bronze medals. Emphasising Patil’s financial struggles, he wrote, ‘He has no sponsors and just enough funds to feed his family, let alone pursue his athletic career. This post is a call to action for anyone who can help sponsor Paras to represent and win for India internationally.” Fans, government and sports authorities might have to consider this ‘alarming’ post regarding the treatment of athletes and their post-sport lives.

Truth Behind Parag Patil’s Story Form Gold Medal Winner Indian Olympian to Drive Cab

Fans might be amused to hear the name ‘Parag Patil’ for the first time in the Indian Olympians list, it is important to note that Aaryan himself has mentioned ‘Senior Olympian’. This clarifies many parts of the story as Patil had participated in the "Senior Olympics". These "Olympics" are conducted to provide veteran athletes an opportunity to showcase their skills and abilities on an international platform. The Senior Olympics are not under the International Olympic Committee (IOC). When Is the Next Olympics? Here’s the Dates, Host Nation, Venue of XXXIV Summer Olympic Games As Paris Olympics 2024 Comes to an End.

Coming back to Parag Patil, although he didn’t represent India in any summer or Winter Olympics games, the accolades won by the athletes are all correct. He made his debut in the 2013 International Veterans Athletics Championship and in his mid-30s, where he clinched three silver medals. Patil then participated in several prestigious global events and in the 2015 Australian Masters Games, where he won two golds and two silvers. Sadly the ‘aspiring athlete’ struggled throughout his life as economic struggles affected his path to becoming a top-level athlete. Yet his passion for sport and struggles to meet ends are inspiring and worthy of praise.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2024 10:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).