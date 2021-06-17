New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's first and only FIBA & BFI recognized Pro Basketball League, '3BL', has launched its new app ahead of Season 3. The app facilitates registration of players (for tryouts in their preferred cities) as well as referees (interested in officiating opportunities).

Casual basketball fans too can download the app & without needing to login, keep track of their favorite teams, players and results.

This is the first ever basketball app launched in India.

3x3 Pro Basketball League or '3BL' is India's only FIBA & BFI recognized Pro Basketball League, played in the 3x3 format.

Players and referees can register themselves on the app in order to participate in city-based tryouts for the upcoming Season 3 of 3BL.

New tryout dates for Season 3 will be announced in June, keeping in mind COVID related health safety protocols.

The app is available for download on both Android and iOS platforms.

"Having successfully completed two seasons, we felt the time is right to digitize our operations further via the launch of our app," Rohit Bakshi, Commissioner - 3BL, explained the decision. "We have ensured that the app is as user friendly as possible so that we can receive maximum registrations without any hitches. This is the first time that an app has been launched exclusively for the Indian basketball community, and we at 3BL, are excited to continue setting many firsts."

In addition to the app, earlier this year, 3BL also launched its own line of exclusive merchandise that can be purchased via its website. It is important to recall that Season 2 made history by inaugurating the first ever women's division of 3BL, featuring six teams.

The new tryout dates for the upcoming Season 3 will be announced keeping in mind prevalent COVID related health safety protocols. Tryouts are expected to be held across four cities - Chandigarh, Aizawl, Chennai & Goa.

3BL, 3x3 Pro Basketball League Indian Sub-continent, is an intellectual property of YKBK Enterprise Pvt. Ltd. It has 6 Women's teams and 12 Men's teams competing in the professional circuit. 3BL is the exclusive rights holder for 3x3 basketball in India officially approved and recognized by FIBA, international basketball federation, and BFI, Basketball Federation of India.

3BL is the only exclusive provider for an opportunity to compete at FIBA 3x3's international circuit such as Challengers and World Tours from the Indian Sub-continent directly.

YKBK Enterprise Pvt. Ltd. is the exclusive rights holder for conducting 3x3 professional basketball leagues in the Indian Sub-continent, which includes six countries i.e. India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives and Bhutan. It also owns the rights to host a 3x3 professional basketball league in the Kingdom of Thailand located in South East Asia.

Founded by Yoshiya Kato (Chairman, 3BL) and Rohit Bakshi (League Commissioner, 3BL) in 2017, YKBK has a clear vision to grow and promote 3x3 culture and its potential throughout the Indian Sub-continent and South East Asia by organizing a Professional Circuit, Grassroots Programs and build indoor 3x3 basketball facilities for the betterment of existing and upcoming players.

3x3 Basketball is the fastest and shortest format of Basketball in the world. All you need is one hoop, a half-court and six players. Games can be staged outdoor and indoor in iconic locations to bring basketball directly to the people. It's a 10-minute game.

Highest score in 10 minutes or first team to score 21 points wins. 3x3 is not only FIBA's second official discipline but will be played at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 and at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

