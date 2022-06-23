Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 (ANI/PR Newswire): For the longest time, Start-up Investments have been largely unavailable or were simply limited to angel investors. INFUBIZ is set to change that.

India has the world's 3rd largest start-up ecosystem. Just in the first four months of 2022, Indian start-ups have raised USD 14.3 Billion funding and the country has already crossed 100 Unicorns mark. So far in 2022, India has welcomed about 14 unicorns with a total valuation of USD 18.9 Billion. India is predicted to have over 250 Unicorns by 2025.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 34-Year-Old Man Throws Chemical on Estranged Wife, Son Over Alleged Illicit Affair; Arrested.

A culmination of corporate initiatives and government support has helped India's startup moment flourish. Thanks to DPIIT and startup India initiatives for such encouragement.

The growing Indian start-up ecosystem lacks scalable investment opportunities. INFUBIZ through its dedicated start-up investment platform aims to tap into the same & make start-up investments accessible to all.

Also Read | India vs Leicestershire Free Live Streaming Online of Warm-up Cricket Match: Watch Team India's Practice Game Live on YouTube.

INFUBIZ is a technology innovation for INR 10K crore+ market size. INFUBIZ is a start-up investment platform where regular investors can invest as low as INR 5000 in start-up companies through the platform. Investors can choose start-up companies having great ideas & be part of their growth journey.

Launching by the 1st week of July 2022, INFUBIZ aims to enable new-age start-ups to raise funds in the shortest time span. Sparing time for them to focus on their innovation.

What does INFUBIZ offer?

With a vision to revolutionize this start-up ecosystem, Vidhi Bhatt and Srikanth Gundavaram together kickstarted the INFUBIZ journey.

Vidhi Bhatt is a startup specialist with a post-Graduate and Master's Degree in Commerce. She looks at INFUBIZ as a one-stop-quick solution to all.

"Having worked with start-ups continually, my journey of nailing into each department gave me a strong conviction to solve major challenges on fund-raise & act on an alarming sign to introduce start-up investment channel for common individuals."

Srikanth Gundavaram is a qualified MBA with speciality in banking and finance. Holds a weighted experience in professional journey.

"I've leveraged my expertise in lending, payments, and entrepreneurship for the inauguration of INFUBIZ solving deeper complexities. Stepping in the shoes of start-up companies I've realised that the major time of a company is spent wandering for investments. And yes, why can't common man invest in startups? Through INFUBIZ we aim to change that."

Together, this duo aims to change the way funds are raised in start-ups and include 'common man' in this growing ecosystem through INFUBIZ. Where investors are assured the best of our services. Take part in growing private businesses & back amazing ideas.

For pre-launch sign-up, please visit www.infubiz.com or reach out at sales@infubiz.com

This story is provided by PR Newswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)