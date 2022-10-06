New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI/GPRC): PROSE Technologies, a leader in wireless antenna, transmission, capacity and coverage solutions, today announced a new Active DAS system for the 5G network. 5G services were launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the India Mobile Congress 2022 (IMC 2022). PROSE is also participating in the IMC 2002 and showcasing its entire range of base station antennas, distributed antenna systems, microwave antennas and Open RAN products.

India leapfrogged from the 3G era to 4G and we are now stepping into the 5G era. With 5G, India is setting a global standard in technology. PROSE technologies that has played a role of an active enabler in 3G and 4G, is geared to offer seamless high-speed connectivity in antennas and solutions for 5G.

Also Read | 1ST ODI. 30.6: Shardul Thakur to David Miller 4 Runs, South Africa 173/4 – Latest Tweet by BCCI.

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have aggressive plans to deliver 5G mobile network to every city, town, village and taluka across India by 2024. 5G is revolutionising in-building coverage by providing higher data speeds, massive network capacity, lower latency, and greater bandwidth to support the abundant IoT devices of today. PROSE Technologies is proud to announce the first launch of 5G in-building DAS in one of the biggest commercial complex of Mumbai with best user throughput experience. By deploying these solutions, operators will be able to provide better indoor coverage and unlock the full potential of 5G.

With the huge offtake capacity in RANs, PROSE Technologies has been working closely with operators to help them scale up their backhaul using E-band microwave solutions. After understanding the key needs of the consumers, PROSE Technologies offers multiple solutions, to meet the exact requirements. Besides the customised 4G+5G antennas and A+P antennas, PROSE Technologies is also building mMIMO solutions, which are the key to realising the benefits of 5G.

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler Update: Alia Turns Rhea's Saviour As Prachi Tries To Expose Fake Pregnancy in Zee TV's Popular Drama.

Mr Jaideep Redkar, President, PROSE Technologies, India said, "At PROSE, we connect the daily lives of millions of consumers throughout the world, and we are honoured to be acknowledged as a market leader. Our extensive portfolio includes multi-port, multi-band, multi-beam, TDD/FDD hybrid, 5G small cell, and Massive MIMO antennas for 4G and 5G. As a tech-first company, we will continue to invest in R&D and develop high-performance connectivity solutions that will offer better connectivity and reduce latency."

The 'Make in India' program by the Government of India has helped to stimulate manufacturing in India and to incentivise manufacturing-specific investments. The efficacy of the program is demonstrated by the confidence of the world's top tech companies in setting up a base in India. PROSE Technologies is completely aligned with the Make In India mission and is making its entire range of product solutions in India at its facility in Pune.

PROSE Technologies is a global leader in base station antennas, offers a comprehensive portfolio including multi-port, multi-band, multi-beam, TDD/FDD hybrid, 5G small cell and Massive MIMO antennas, for 4G and 5G.

It also has a wide range of in-building wireless systems that include active, passive and Tetra distributed antenna systems (DAS), wireless repeaters, and RF components, which can assist with the ongoing demand for ubiquitous wireless coverage in residential or dense urban areas.

PROSE discovers, designs and builds technologies that enable networks around the world to connect people to their families, their work and everything in between. From our antenna technologies, open RAN innovations, in-building solutions, and full cell site offerings, we help people to connect to their everyday.

Find out more at www.ProseTechnologies.com.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)