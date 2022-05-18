New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI/GPRC): DMITRI is formed by an event Company known as Proventus Consulting Founder Raina Natasha Sequera in association with 3 Partner's collaborating for an Event on DMITRI Dr Neeta Mhatre Mishra Founder of Reachout along with Imran Khan Founder of Tobewed and Sameer Salmani Founder of Sameer Salmanithe artist - Hair makeup Saloon and academy. From the very beginning, the Dmitri fashion show is set to be open to the public and demonstrating the democratic approach to fashion that Dmitri shall be known for. The event is originally founded as an alternative to the mainstream fashion shows restricted to only a set category of people.

This year, in addition to the generic fashion show, DMITRI has managed to open its platform venturing to different communities of people from all around India to bring about different aspects of fashion in their own unique way. Dmitri's seasonal theme celebrates the culture and diversity amongst people and their ability to work their way through anything.

DMITRI raising the bar high believes in increasing LGBTQ+ visibility and thus welcoming more than a dozen transgender, intersex and nonbinary models for their fashion runway series. A single platform for the Male, Female and LGBTQ Community where there are no titles just the best model hunt. India's first Ever Runway where there are open Categories. A platform where everyone is EQUAL.

DMITRI, An Event hosting the fashion week, says Inclusion and Diversity for LGBTQ is one of its core values, showcasing models of different sizes, ages,gender, and walks of life only enhances their beliefs. Say's to uplift and center creative works for those that are underrepresented is their main goal. The purpose of doing DMITRI is for newbies coming forward in getting work and recognition also for the LGBTG+ community to get SRS operations, funds for employment and skill development which dmitri will cater to.

Dmitri is all set to have a 5-city audition in cities like Pune, Indore, Kolkata, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Goa with the Finale being held in November and Awards in Thailand in the month of December 2022.

