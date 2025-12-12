pTron Enters the Smart Eyewear Category with the Launch of Orbis Era & Orbis Urban: A Bold Step Toward the Future of Affordable Smart Glasses

India PR Distribution

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 12: pTron, one of India's fastest-growing digital lifestyle and consumer tech brands, today announced its foray into the smart eyewear category with the launch of Orbis Era and Orbis Urban -- two cutting- edge Bluetooth-enabled smart glasses designed to redefine everyday convenience, communication, and entertainment. With this launch, pTron aims to make smart eyewear more accessible to the Indian consumer by offering feature-rich innovation at truly competitive price points.

The Orbis Smart Glasses Series blends modern design with intelligent functionality, offering open- ear audio, hands-free calling, blue light protection, long battery life, and lightweight comfort -- perfect for today's work, travel, and lifestyle needs.

Both models are now available on Amazon:

- Orbis Urban - ₹2,499 - https://www.amazon.in/pTron-Orbis-Bluetooth-Handsfree- Protects/dp/B0FXB1GG1H

- Orbis Era - ₹1,499 - https://www.amazon.in/pTron-Orbis-Bluetooth-Handsfree-Protects/dp/B0FXB2BLW1

Orbis Urban -- Magnetic Clip-On Smart Glasses for Modern Lifestyles

The pTron Orbis Urban delivers versatility, performance, and style through its magnetic clip-on sunglasses and built-in audio system. Key features include:

* Open-ear sound with air-conduction audio

* 10mm dynamic drivers for immersive stereo sound

* Built-in HD mic for clear, hands-free calls

* Blue light protection to reduce eye strain

* Lightweight, secure all-day design

* Magnetic touch fast charging (1.5 hours)

* Bluetooth 5.4 for fast, stable connectivity

* IPX4 water & sweat resistance

* Replaceable lenses, including prescription options

Orbis Urban combines convenience and elegance for users who want eyewear that adapts to their fast-paced lifestyle.

Orbis Era -- Smart Glasses Reinvented for Everyday Use

The pTron Orbis Era offers a stylish and intelligent upgrade to daily eyewear, perfect for professionals, students, and creators. Highlights include:

* Open-ear, pressure-free audio for comfort and awareness

* Blue light filtering lenses for screen-heavy routines

* 10mm speakers delivering crisp stereo sound

* HD mic for seamless hands-free calls

* Lightweight ergonomic frame for extended wear

* 8-hour battery life

* Bluetooth 5.4 for smooth wireless connectivity

* Magnetic touch charging (1.5 hours)

* IPX4 water & sweat resistance

* Lens replacement compatibility, including prescription lenses

Orbis Era blends fashion and functionality to upgrade your everyday eyewear experience.

Founder's Quote - Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO, pTron

"At pTron, our mission has always been to make futuristic technology accessible to every consumer in India. With the launch of our Orbis Smart Glasses Series, we are proud to enter the smart eyewear segment with innovation that is stylish, practical, and truly affordable. Orbis Era and Orbis Urban reflect our commitment to building world-class products that enhance everyday life. We believe these smart glasses will set new benchmarks in the affordable tech-wearable category."

About pTron

Living by the slogan of #BeLoudBeProud - pTron is a lifestyle electronics & accessory brand offering high-quality audio & technology products that enhance life. pTron aims to make technology simple, affordable, and accessible to all with gadgets that are easy-to-use yet futuristic & aesthetically modern, at pocket-friendly prices. Started in 2014, pTron was conceptualized as an electronics and mobile accessories brand owned by Palred Electronics Pvt. Ltd., which is a subsidiary of Palred Technologies Ltd, a public-listed company on BSE and NSE since 2004.

pTron offers a bouquet of mobile accessories products like Bluetooth headsets, portable Bluetooth speakers, wired headsets, chargers and cables, smart glasses, car accessories, and many more to meet the needs of its consumers. pTron's strength lies in its wide range of products whose quality is backed by warranty but offers them at competitive prices in the branded accessories category for the mid- market.

Website: www.pTron.in

Media Contact:

Amyn Pirani

Senior Manager - Brand & Marketing, pTron

Email: apirani@palred.com | Phone: +91 9849026600

