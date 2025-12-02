HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], December 2: Purever has entered into a collaboration with Hyundai Corporation of South Korea, introducing Hyundai's heat pump technology to the Indian market. For a company that built its reputation on stainless steel tanks and dependable water systems, this move isn't a shift as much as it is a logical extension of what Purever has been working toward for years, solutions that are reliable, practical, and kinder to the environment.

Instead of approaching the launch as a new category, Purever has framed it as filling an existing gap. The Hyundai-Purever Heat Pump Series is meant for everyday spaces, homes that need steady heating, hotels that run equipment round the clock, hospitals that can't afford fluctuations, and campuses or industries that want predictable performance without huge energy bills. These systems are designed to fit into real-world Indian conditions, not ideal ones.

Speaking about the collaboration, Mr. Sahil Garg, Director of Purever, said, "We've been exploring ways to round off our sustainability portfolio for a while. Hyundai has a long-standing legacy with thermal technologies, and their experience matches well with what Indian users expect in terms of reliability. Together, we're hoping to make efficient heating and cooling a standard, not a luxury."

What also makes this partnership meaningful is how naturally it fits with what Purever already offers. The company has built a sizable customer base that values durability and clean water. Adding heat pumps gives these customers access to another part of the sustainability puzzle , energy efficiency, without having to look elsewhere.

Hyundai's technology has already been adopted in several countries, and Purever believes that its combination of efficiency and steady performance aligns well with India's increasing interest in lower-energy appliances. With rising electricity costs and a national push toward cleaner technologies, the timing works in their favor.

At its core, the collaboration is less about expanding product lines and more about giving users a cohesive set of solutions. Water management on one side, energy-efficient heating and cooling on the other, both aimed at long-term performance and reduced environmental impact. Purever and Hyundai say they want to make sustainable choices easier for Indian households and businesses, not more complicated.

