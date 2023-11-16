PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16: QMS Medical Allied Services Limited, is engaged in the marketing and distribution of a wide range of medical products as well as medical education services, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for H1 & Q2 FY24.

Key Financials at a Glance:

H1 FY24:

* Total Revenue Rs54.80 Crore vs Rs52.32 Crore in H1 FY23, YoY Growth of 4.73%

* EBITDA Rs9.75 Crore vs Rs4.92 Crore in H1 FY23, YoY Growth of 98.36%

* EBITDA Margin 17.79% vs 9.39% in H1 FY23, YoY Growth of 840 Bps

* PAT Rs5.02 Crore vs Rs2.30 Crore in H1 FY23, YoY Growth of 117.89%

* PAT Margin 9.16% vs 4.40% in H1 FY23, YoY Growth of 476 Bps

* EPS Rs2.81 vs Rs1.53 in H1 FY23, YoY Growth of 83.66%

Q2 FY24:

* Total Revenue Rs28.76 Crore vs Rs27.64 Crore in Q2 FY23, YoY Growth of 4.04%

* EBITDA Rs5.01 Crore vs Rs3.06 Crore in Q2 FY23, YoY Growth of 63.49%

* EBITDA Margin 17.42% vs 11.09% in Q2 FY23, YoY Growth of 633 Bps

* PAT Rs2.56 Crore vs Rs1.64 Crore in Q2 FY23, YoY Growth of 56.49%

* PAT Margin 8.90% vs 5.92% in Q2 FY23, YoY Growth of 298 Bps

* EPS Rs1.43 vs Rs1.09 in Q2 FY23, YoY Growth of 31.1%

Commenting on the performance, Mahesh Makhija, Chairman and Managing Director, mentioned, ""In assessing our first-half performance, I am pleased to report that we have embarked on a positive trajectory. The investments and efforts dedicated to our business verticals, such as Camps and Q devices in preceding financial years, are now manifesting in tangible results, contributing to our notable growth. This achievement is a testament to our persistent commitment.

Our proactive pursuit of quality inorganic growth opportunities is evidenced by the recent acquisitions of Saarathi Healthcare Private Limited and Prometheus Healthcare Private Limited. These strategic moves are anticipated to not only fortify our current standing but also provide a substantial boost for the remainder of FY24 and beyond.

Looking ahead, I am optimistic about the future, buoyed by our current successes and strategic maneuvers. We are confident our continued success and the sustained growth that lies ahead."

