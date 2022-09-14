New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI/Mediawire): Being considered synonymous with goodwill, quality, and customer satisfaction is an achievement few brands can claim. Raheja Developers is one such rarity that has gained the trust of a wide range of customers within the shortest span of time, maintaining a path-breaking status in the realty sector.

With a history of over three decades, the realty giant has come to be considered as one of the most renowned real estate brands in India. The group, so far, has delivered over 30 million sq. ft. of area, making it one of the most dominant players in the real estate sector. This includes quality residential, commercial, townships, and plotted development projects like Qutub Farms (1990), Pine Gardens (1993), Ridge Castle (1995), Raheja Square (2006), Raheja Atlantis (2010),Expo Mall in Panipat (2010), Raheja Mall (2011), Vedanta Independent Floors (2011),Raheja Tata Raisina (2013), Raheja Atharva (2016), Raheja Vedanta (2016), Raheja Navodaya (2016), Raheja Shilas (2016),Raheja Vedas (2016), Raheja Sampada (2016),Highway Arcade (2016), Raheja Aranya Township (2018), Raheja Akshara plots- Phase 1 (2018), Raheja Akshara plots- Phase 2 (2018).

Also Read | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Says Consumers Can Give Missed Call, Fill Form To Opt for Power Subsidy From Today; Check Details Here.

Several premium and high-end large projects that are ready for delivery or at advanced stages of construction include Leela Sky Villas- Navin Minar, New Delhi, Raheja Revanta, Shilas Independent Floors, Raheja Vanya, Raheja Maheshwara, Raheja OMA, Krishna Affordable Housing, SCO Market 83 & 84, andRaheja Trinity etc.

Known for its quality, transparency, reliability and professional approach, Raheja Developers www.raheja.com ( A one-stop solution for all your investment needs) has received over 150 National and International awards for its domain expertise, architecture & design, project management practices, sustainable buildings, corporate governance, and corporate social responsibility. With focus on customer delight as the core objective, the brand boasts of more than 20,000 happy customers that make the Raheja family today.

Also Read | Instagram Testing New Tipping Feature for Creators.

The developer has proven its proficiency in serving a wide range of customer segments. From integrated townships, lifestyle residences, world-class commercials, multiplexes and retail spaces to affordable housing, slum redevelopment, senior citizen &assisted homes, it serves all strata of our society.

The minimum investment in its projects starts with approximately 12 lakh for an affordable housing apartment and goes up to a whopping 100 crore for a penthouse in its ultra-luxury project. Almost all its projects are situated at most of the prime locations of Delhi/NCR. They develop sustainable green buildings by integrating renewable and low carbon technologies, waste-water management, and rain-water harvesting by engaging building users in reuse and recycling. Their design philosophy involves designing flexible, dynamic spaces with ample natural lighting and views to ensure clients comfort and enjoyment of their surroundings.

Guided by the visionary leadership of Navin M Raheja, the brand (www.raheja.com) is today recognized for 360 degree real estate solutions. In his words, "Raheja brand stands for realty solutions for all. We make houses for the super-rich and HNIs, we also make homes for the middle class as well as slum dwellers with equal passion and integrity.

Navin M Raheja, CMD, Raheja Developers, says, "We are amongst the first few that launched projects under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna and Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojna to cater to affordable housing segment. We take pride in launching unmatched retail, office and commercial spaces but show equal zeal and attention to detail when we launch our SCOs and plotted developments".

Man of impeccable credentials, he established Raheja Developers in 1990. With the time-tested virtues of hard work, focus, foresight and perseverance he catapulted the Raheja developers to its current heights where it inspires both awe and respect.

Today Raheja Developers stands tall on four pillars of cutting-edge architecture, game-changing marketing & sales setup, world-class construction practices, and a clear focus on consumer satisfaction. It serves both end users as well as investors with efforts to infuse innovation and transparency in real estate with an unwavering focus on meeting the shifting lifestyle dynamics. With this objective, the brand has pioneered several ground-breaking innovations in the real estate sector. This includes its foray into Delhi's first branded residences like The Leela Sky Villas- Navin Minar to be managed by Leela Lace Holdings where all the services will be provided by them.

At over twice the height of Qutub Minar, Vikas Minar, NDMC centre, and purportedly tallest buildings till now, soon to be completed Navin Minar has all the markings to become one of the tallest landmark structure that is envisaged as a 5-star residential complex. The structure is part of the first mixed-use land development in Delhi. Almost at 192 metres in height (appx 630 ft) above ground or 415 m ( 1361 ft) msl including 4 basements. While Qutub Minar which is 73 m (238ft) in height was made as landmark by forcing slavery over Gold Era in India by invaders, Navin Minar is a commemoration of New India and epitomises rehabilitation of over 20 k poor residents in first slum redevelopment by Govt. of India in partnership with Raheja Developers. The construction of Navin Minar is in full swing. The structure is fully earthquake resistant and complies with stringent international safety standards.

Another feather in the cap of Raheja Developers (www.raheja.com) is the development of the iconic Raheja Revanta in Gurugram. The project stands at a height of over 200 metres, making it the tallest tower under development in the millennium city on NH-8. With nearby 3 golf courses, it offers panoramic view of Aravalli Hills and a gamut of luxurious facilities like the highest sky bridge, infinity pool, and a well-appointed clubhouse.

Commenting on the capabilities to deliver such massive developments, Nayan Raheja, said, "Projects of such magnitude require the latest know-how and most modern construction and design technologies. Therefore, Raheja Developers has partnered with some of the noted consultants in the field of architecture and construction like Arabtec, the World's construction giant that made Burj Khalifa, Callison, Aedas, Thornton Tomasetti, Aecom amongst others. In Construction, we pioneered slip form, Aluminium formwork and prefab techniques, as early as 2011. Our association with these global players was to benefit from their experience of constructing world-class structures. These steps are bearing fruit today as we are on the verge of delivering the same that will prove to be a watershed in the course of the Indian real estate sector."

In the coming 2-5 years, the group aims to deliver around 40 million sq ft area in Delhi/NCR region. They are the ones who will be coming up with one of the largest inventories in residential plots and SCOs.

To meet the increasing housing demand of low rises and plotted developments, Raheja Developers( www.raheja.com)will be coming up with massive plotted housing developments under Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojna (DDJAY) in sectors 88 A and 99 A of Gurugram and Sector-11 &14, in Sohna. These will be a mix of independent floors and plots. They will also be launching Shop Cum Office Plots (SCOs) in Sector-11 &14, Sohna, as also in Sector-114 and Sector 88A, Gurugram which commands an excellent investment opportunity as it is located on Dwarka Gurgaon Expressway, one of the widest road networks in India. Apart from this, Raheja is planning to make the tallest high-rise "India Tower". Just 10 minutes away from the largest convention centre on Dwarka Gurgaon Expressway, this tower will be a unique project in the vicinity.

As per a recent draft by DTCP on sub licensing, Raheja is also seeking possibility of issuing sub licenses by being a master developer thereby opening up avenues for builders to become sub developers. As Raheja has largest land bank available in all segments, there lies great opportunity for builders and medium to large investors willing to work as independent sub developers.

Thus, be it affordable housing, slum redevelopment, plots, floors, group housings, malls, multiplexes, hotels, farmhouses, and large townships, Raheja has everything to offer everyone with value for money deals. Starting with Rs.1.42 lacs for a slum redevelopment EWS flat to 100 crores penthouse, Raheja is an Amazon of properties in India. www.raheja.com is a single window to service your entire home and workplace-related needs. You just need to visit the website to figure out what fits into your budget and style.

This story has been provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)