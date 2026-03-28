Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 28 (ANI): Gujarat Titans (GT) veteran wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler has expressed confidence in right-handed batter Glenn Phillips, saying that whenever he gets a chance, Phillips will deliver for the team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

Speaking at a media roundtable ahead of the IPL 2026, Buttler acknowledged that Phillips has not received as many opportunities as expected so far, despite his proven track record in T20 cricket. However, he made it clear that team selection decisions lie with the captain and selectors.

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He described the New Zealand star as a brilliant player with long-standing success in the format, adding that his ability to contribute with both bat and off-spin, along with his exceptional fielding, makes him a valuable asset.

"I'm not a selector or the captain, so that's a conversation for them. Glenn Phillips is a brilliant player; he's had some great successes for a long time now in T20 cricket. He is a really dynamic player, obviously a fantastic batter, can bowl off-spin, one of the best fielders in the world," Buttler said.

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He described the New Zealand star as a "brilliant player" with long-standing success in the format, adding that his ability to contribute with both bat and off-spin, along with his exceptional fielding, makes him a valuable asset.

Buttler emphasised that Phillips offers multiple options to team management and remains confident about his impact.

"He gives the captain and the coach a lot of options, and sure, you know, he'll perform well given his opportunity. But that happens in the IPL, as I've said a few times, it's the biggest and best tournament in the world, all the best players in the world are all here and in an overseas- only four overseas can play. Sometimes it's just about opportunity. So yeah, I'm sure when Glenn gets his opportunity, he's going to be amazing," Buttler added.

The 29-year-old Phillips has represented two teams in the Indian Premier League. He made his IPL debut when he represented Rajasthan Royals in the 2021 edition. The right-handed batter played three matches and scored 26 with the Royals.

Phillips then played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2023 season, where he scored 39 runs in five matches.

Phillips was then acquired by the Gujarat-based franchise during the 2025 auction for Rs 2 crore, but missed that season due to injury. However, the franchise retained him for the 2026 season.

IPL 2026 is set to kick off from March 28, with the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) set to take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad, while GT will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their first game of the IPL 2026 season on March 31 in Mullanpur. (ANI)

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