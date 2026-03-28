PNN

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], March 28: XLRI Jamshedpur has announced admissions to the 47th batch of its Postgraduate Certificate in Business Management, a 12-month, live online, AICTE-approved programme offered in collaboration with TimesPro for working professionals looking to move beyond functional specialisation and prepare for broader business and leadership roles. The programme addresses the growing need for professionals who can approach business challenges with stronger strategic, financial and cross-functional understanding.

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Structured as an integrated management learning experience, the programme helps participants build a clearer understanding of how different business functions work together and how decisions influence organisational outcomes. It covers key areas such as strategy, finance, marketing, operations, people management, analytics and emerging business tools, enabling professionals to strengthen managerial judgement and prepare for roles with broader accountability. Participants also build leadership, communication and problem-solving skills that are increasingly important in complex business environments.

Recent industry reports continue to underline this shift. The Future of Jobs Report 2025 by the World Economic Forum points to growing demand for skills in technology, data and cybersecurity, while also reaffirming the importance of analytical thinking, resilience, leadership, collaboration and adaptability. In parallel, employers continue to place a high value on communication and decision-making skills. Together, these trends highlight the need for professionals who can combine functional expertise with sound business judgement and the ability to lead across contexts.

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Speaking on the announcement, Dr Rahul Chandra Sheel, Associate Professor, XLRI Jamshedpur said, "Professionals today are expected to contribute beyond the boundaries of their core function. They must understand how businesses create value, how decisions connect across functions and how leadership must respond to constant change. This programme has been designed to build that broader perspective and help learners grow into roles that require stronger judgement, maturity and a fuller grasp of business realities."

Sharing his thoughts, Sridhar Nagarajachar, Business Head - Executive Education, TimesPro said, "Career progression today depends increasingly on a professional's ability to think beyond execution and engage with the wider business context. This programme is designed to strengthen business understanding, managerial confidence, and decision-making ability through a rigorous and relevant curriculum. It is especially valuable for professionals preparing for broader responsibilities in a fast-changing business environment."

The programme is particularly relevant for early- to mid-career professionals, functional specialists preparing for cross-functional or managerial roles and working professionals who want to improve the quality of their business decision-making. Spread across 20 modules, the curriculum covers areas such as business and corporate laws, marketing, human resource management, strategy, product management, digital leadership and innovation, and data visualisation, analytics and AI. An integrated capstone project allows participants to apply cross-functional learning to real business challenges, while a mandatory five-day campus immersion at XLRI Jamshedpur offers intensive academic engagement, peer learning and leadership exposure.

The programme follows a highly interactive pedagogy that combines live online lectures delivered through a state-of-the-art Interactive Learning platform with a Direct-to-Device delivery model. Participants also engage in case discussions, group work, assignments and collaborative learning activities led by XLRI faculty. The assessment framework includes tests, assignments, examinations, and project work to ensure sustained academic rigour and practical application.

On successful completion of the programme, participants will receive a Certificate of Completion in Business Management from XLRI Jamshedpur. They will also be eligible to apply for XLRI Alumni Status, extending a valued lifelong association with the institute. Applicants should hold a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university or institution and have at least 12 months of full-time work experience.

About XLRI

XLRI - Xavier School of Management is India's oldest and one of the most prestigious business schools, founded in 1949 by the Jesuit Society of Jesus in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand with a vision to nurture responsible leaders and bring positive change in society. It offers flagship postgraduate programs in Business Management (PGDM-BM) and Human Resource Management (PGDM-HRM), along with executive and doctoral programs. XLRI is globally accredited (AACSB & AMBA), emphasizes ethical leadership, holistic development, and social responsibility, and maintains a strong industry interface and alumni network. It also has a modern Delhi-NCR campus to extend its academic reach.

XLRI's Executive Education programs are specially designed for working professionals, mid-to-senior level managers, leaders, and entrepreneurs who want to upskill, lead with impact, and adapt to changing business environments while continuing their careers. These programs offer flexible formats such as online, in-person (campus), or blended learning, making it easier for executives to learn without taking long breaks from work.

About TimesPro

TimesPro, established in 2013, is a leading Higher EdTech platform dedicated to empowering the career growth of aspiring learners by equipping them with skills to rise in a competitive world. TimesPro's H.EdTech programmes are created to meet the rapidly changing industry requirements and have been blended with technology to make them accessible & affordable.

TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups. They include employment-oriented early career programmes across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors; executive education for working professionals in collaboration with premier educational institutions like IIMs and IITs; and organisational learning and development interventions at the corporate level.

TimesPro also collaborates with India's leading organisations across varied sectors to provide upskilling and reskilling solutions to boost employability and create a robust workforce. TimesPro is a Higher EdTech initiative by The Times Group.

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