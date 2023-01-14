New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Mini Ratna RailTel Corporation of India said it has received a work order from the department of revenue and disaster management of the government of Puducherry for design, develop, supply, install, test, commission, and operations and maintenance for five years of Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) and other associated activities for Puducherry Smart City.

According to the statement from RailTel, the estimated total value of the work order is Rs 170.11 crore (including goods and services tax), and the project will be completed in 10 months.

RailTel has been selected through competitive bidding and it is the first smart city project awarded by the Puducherry government.

Besides ICCC, the project includes Data Center Disaster Recovery (DC-DR), On Street Parking Management, Intelligent Traffic Management System, creation of online/mobile-based platform to facilitate tourists and visitors, city-level application and smart dashboard, smart kiosks, smart poles with CCTV, Wi-Fi, air quality monitoring, digital billboard, etc.

The on-street systems let parking users book a parking spot in advance, pay and extend their stay without having to return to their vehicle. Data Center Disaster Recovery is the organisational planning to resume business operations following an unexpected event which may damage or destroy data, software and hardware systems. Intelligent Traffic Management System employs intelligent cameras on the roads to identify the vehicle numbers and send this information to the central system to monitor the cars in the city.

RailTel said in the statement released on Friday that several cities where the ICCC was implemented were becoming cleaner due to monitoring of cleaning work through CCTV cameras leading to a reduction in instances of garbage throwing, littering, urination in public, and night-time burning of garbage, etc.

Moreover, the Intelligent Transit Management System has helped cities to improve its operational efficiency by reducing its operational cost while improving the services.

Smart City centres are also providing technological support in ensuring better safety of women on the streets, environment sensitivity of people, faster response and better preparedness for emergencies and disasters, according to RailTel.

Sanjai Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, RailTel, said, "The Smart Cities Mission (SCM) launched by the government of India is a very ambitious programme with the objective to ensure people gain access to core infrastructure, a clean and sustainable environment, and a decent quality of life through the application of smart solutions. The Puducherry order is an important step for RailTel to enter this business segment which is close to our core competence."

RailTel provides broadband and virtual private network (VPN) services. RailTel was formed in September 2000 with the objective of creating a nationwide broadband, telecom and multimedia network, and to modernise train control operation and safety system of Indian Railways. (ANI)

