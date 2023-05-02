Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is pleased to announce that Raj Kumar Dubey, w.e.f. May 1, 2023 has taken over as Director (Human Resources) of the company. Dubey brings with him a wealth of experience in business and human capital development, having worked in the industry for over 34 years.

Dubey is an alumnus of NIT Allahabad, with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He has also acquired a Master of Business Administration from the International Centre for Promotion of Enterprises, Ljubljana, Slovenia. Throughout his career, he has implemented several strategic organizational development initiatives and change management processes impacting more than 400 locations and 7,500 people and has worked closely with international consultants in the areas of organization restructuring, visioning, and HR planning, and has successfully led several leadership positions and concluded various critical and challenging assignments across various business verticals like Aviation, Operations, HR, and Retail in and across different regions.

Dubey has brought in customer centricity in the Fuel Retailing Channel by pioneering the marketing of differentiated products & premium fuels to great heights maintaining the leadership position.

Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the premier integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with a significant presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the elite club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.

Bharat Petroleum's Refineries at Mumbai, Kochi and Bina Refinery have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, energy stations, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 21,000 Energy Stations, over 6,200 LPG distributorships, 525 Lubes distributorships, 123 POL storage locations, 53 LPG Bottling Plants, 70 Aviation Service Stations, 4 Lube blending plants and 4 cross-country pipelines.

Bharat Petroleum is integrating its strategy, investments, environmental and social ambitions to move towards a sustainable planet. The company has chalked out the plan to offer electric vehicle charging stations at around 7000 energy stations over next 5 years.

With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing a vibrant ecosystem and a road-map to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040, in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting innumerable initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With 'Energising Lives' as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum's vision is to be the most admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.

