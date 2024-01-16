New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday visited the boAt manufacturing unit in Noida to mark National Startup Day. boAt is an Indian consumer electronics startup.

The Minister was accompanied by representatives of Young Indians, a not-for-profit organisation, that works to instill in young minds the power of leadership, enhance the youth entrepreneurial ecosystem and create youth-led changes to build the nation.

Talking to ANI, the Minister said that today there are 1.17 lakh startup in India and the government aims to increase it to 10 lakh startups.

"Today India has 111 unicorns aur the effort is to create ten thousand unicorns. We have taken this challenge under the direction of Prime Minister Modi."

January 16 every year is celebrated as National Startup Day. In the past eight to nine years, there has been a change in the world regarding startup innovation in India.

During his visit to the boAt manufacturing unit, he interacted with its employees and engaged in discussions with the boAt co-founder, Aman Gupta.

Gupta said, "I'm so happy that now startups are being celebrated, startup days being celebrated. And it was a vision of our Prime Minister and the government that startups should also be in the forefront. And I remember that when startups were not in fashion, people used to join private companies, with corporates or MNCs. But now people don't mind joining startups. It's evolution which has happened and it's it's good for the country that now you know, we can all aspire and dream to be employment providers, right from India, thinking big, and to go global. So I think it's just an entrepreneurship wave. It just started in India. It's amazing what is happening in the country."

Pekrukhrietuo Pienyu, ReDimension Games said that interacting with the Minister and co-founder of a successful company was a good experience.

Gauri Nandana M, Kerala Education Society Senior Secondary School, RK Puram, said, "So this event was a major turn turning point in my life. It was really helpful for me because I was able to meet the Minister as well as the CEO of boAt company. It was really exciting as well as inspirational for me."

Tusha Tanya, who is working with startup company 3rdiTech, as an analogue designer and also doing PhD from IIT Delhi, said that accompanying the Minister and to gather his knowledge and experience was something motivating and inspiring, and being with somebody who has already benefited from the startup culture is a good experience. (ANI)

