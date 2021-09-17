The company is the largest refiner of gold in the world

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 17 (ANI): Rajesh Exports, the world's largest manufacturer of gold products, said on Friday it has bagged an order worth Rs 691 crore of designer range of jewellery from Germany.

The order is to be completed by December. The company will execute the order from its own manufacturing facility which has a processing capacity of 250 tonnes of jewellery and gold products per annum.

Also Read | Live Cricket Streaming of Nepal vs USA ODI 2021 Online: Watch Free Live Telecast of ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Series Match.

"The company is confident of executing this order well within the time frame on the back of its expertise, skilled craftsmen, artisans and its exceptionally-strong backward-integrated infrastructure," it said in a statement.

Rajesh Exports had introduced new designs in the international markets which constitute a new range of jewellery. The company expects further significant orders.

Also Read | Maestro Review: Nithiin, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nabha Natesh's Andhadhun Remake Leaves Critics Unimpressed.

Rajesh Exports Ltd is a zero debt company on standalone basis with annual sales of Rs 2.58 lakh crore on a consolidated basis for FY21. It processes about 35 per cent of gold produced in the world. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)