Nepal and the United States of America will face each other in the latest match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2. The Nepal vs USA ODI clash will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat, Oman on September 17, 2021 (Friday). Both teams will be aiming for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Nepal vs USA, Cricket World Cup League 2 live streaming can scroll down below. USA Cricketer Jaskaran Malhotra Hits Six Sixes in an Over, Becomes First American To Score an ODI Hundred.

Both Nepal and USA have had contrasting campaigns so far with the latter placed second in the points table while the former is second from the bottom. However, Nepal have had the better of the United States in recent encounters, winning all of their past three games including a five-wicket win earlier this month.

When to Watch Nepal vs USA ODI Match? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

Nepal vs the United States match in ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat, Oman on September 17, 2021 (Friday) and is scheduled to start at 04:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Nepal vs USA ODI Match? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available for Nepal vs USA ODI match in ICC CWC League 2 as there are no official broadcasters available for ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 tournament in India. Fans in America can watch the game on Willow TV.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Nepal vs USA ODI Match?

The live streaming available for Nepal vs United States ODI match will be available on FanCode. So fans can tune into the FanCode app or website to watch the live action of the Cricket World Cup League 2 match on online platforms. ICC TV will also provide the live streaming of the matches in the competition.

