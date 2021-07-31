Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rajesh Nambiar joins NetRack Enclosures Pvt Ltd as a National Manager - Project Sales. He will be providing strategic leadership to the planning and implementation of quality-based projects within the organization with a vision to achieve excellence.

He joins NetRack with more than 20 years of experience where sales, business development, and channel management are his niche. He has worked with companies such as; Avocent Networking Product Ltd TIM Infratech Pvt Ltd, Denave Software, Inflow Technologies Pvt Ltd and throughout his career, his exposure to Projects Sales and channel sales enriched his management skills and his ability to bring out the best in a team.

He has also gained considerable experience through engaging in solution and consulting-related roles within the office space networking, Server Rooms and Engineering labs domain. This enlarged his horizon of understanding the data centre and its challenges.

Determination and hard work defined his journey of the last two decades in an inspiring way. During his tenure with the previous organization, he was entrusted with the responsibility to enhance the scope of business development, pre-sales, as well as customer relationship management (CRM).

This added to his list of expertise and exposure which also includes, Integration of Intelligent Products like, Intelligent PDU, IP KVM, Intelligent Locking and many more Intelligent Products to IT Infrastructure.

Being a true patron of Understanding and Positioning High Tech products in IT Infra, he aspires to contribute positively to the growth of NetRack as a company and as an agile data centre solution provider.

Considering his extensive knowledge and experience in strategic solutions and services, he is an excellent value add to the NetRack family especially with his goals in sync with the organizational values and visions.

Rajesh is a man with a wide spectrum of knowledge and a vision to continuously learn and embrace new skills and optimize resources keeping the best practices at the forefront.

NetRack Enclosures Pvt Ltd is one of the leading data centre solution providers of network enclosures, intelligent server racks, and fixtures related to airflow management.

The company focuses on offering quality products at affordable prices to improve the capability, efficiency, and sustainability of the IT infrastructure within the data centre environment. The NetRack products contain both national and international certification as a mark of quality.

* RoHS compliant

* UL and CB certified

* ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management System

* ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management System

* ISO 45001: 2018 for Occupational Health and Safety

Let's welcome Rajesh Nambiar to become a part of the NetRack family.

For more details, please visit, www.netrackindia.com

