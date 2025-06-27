PNN

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 27: After six successful seasons that captivated audiences across India, Ralla Bella Dancing Super Star - Season 7, organized by Pace Creators Dance Academy (PCDA) powered by Sri Surya Fashion Jewellers, is all set to take center stage on June 29, 2025, at Gurajada Kalakshetram, Visakhapatnam.

Auditions Conclude Nationwide - Stage Set for Grand Finale

Following an extensive round of online and offline auditions held across 15 major cities, the competition has finalized a diverse and talented lineup of participants. For the first time, the show includes both solo and group performers, expanding the platform's reach and inclusivity.

Choreographer Ranjan Nayak Leads the Charge

At the forefront of this spectacular production is renowned Indian choreographer and co-founder of PCDA, Ranjan Nayak. With over a decade of contribution to the Indian dance industry, Nayak has choreographed for television shows and previously collaborated with dance icons like Saroj Khan, Remo D'Souza, and Dharmesh. He first gained prominence for his work on a Colors Kannada dance reality show in 2014. Season 7 will see Nayak joined by Bollywood legend Terence Lewis, ensuring a benchmark-setting showcase of creative brilliance.

A Star-Studded Judging Panel

The grand finale promises to deliver an unforgettable experience with celebrated names on the judging panel:

* Terence Lewis - Bollywood choreographer (Chief Guest)

* Yashwanth Master - Tollywood choreographer

* Deepak Rajput - TV dance choreographer and co-founder, PCDA

* Swapnil Patil - Founder, Dynamic Dance Crew & Pods India

* Akanksha Sharma - Choreographer and performer

* Mohan Pandey - Hip-hop dancer

Proud and Esteemed sponsors for the spectacular event

This year's edition is proudly supported by an esteemed lineup of sponsors,Ralla Bella International School as Title sponsor, Sri Surya Fashion Jewellers as the Power Sponsor, alongside key partners such as CMR Shopping Mall as special partner. The event is co-powered by Universal Services and Supplier,Sweet India as Co-Sponsor, while other collaborators includes Play More as venue Partner, Novotel Vizag takes role as hospitality Partner, and Pousthikam - Taste of Unnathi Grocers as food Partner add to the grandeur. Additional support comes from The Horizon Collections, Vasudha Estates, Kailash Enterprises,Ascent classes,Sai Textiles, Hiwaga as Grooming Partner, Round Table India as Charity Partner and Kanchan boutique , while Industrial electrical joins as Co Sponosor .Media and event partners of this spectacular event are Trilok Media, T2 Snaps Photography, Vizag insights, Roshanlal Event Management, and Red Magazine also contribute to the event's success.

A Cultural Showcase Beyond Competition

Ralla Bella Dancing Super Star is not just a dance competition--it's a national movement to celebrate India's rich performing arts culture. It provides a unique platform for dancers from all backgrounds and regions to come together, express themselves, and shine on a national stage.

Ranjan added "We aim to create a platform where dancers from every corner of India get the opportunity to shine. This season, we are expanding our reach like never before,"

Get Ready for a Night of Magic

With rehearsals underway and excitement building across the city, Ralla Bella Dancing Super Star - Season 7 is set to be an evening of passion, performance, and power-packed entertainment. All roads lead to Visakhapatnam as dancers from across India prepare to dazzle the stage.

