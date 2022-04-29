New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI/PNN): Technological advancements of this era have revolutionized every field of life.

Teaching is no exception. ICT-based instructional practices have noticeably paved their way into the profession of pedagogy around the world. However, the majority of Indian schools are not catching up to technology use in classrooms.

Also Read | 18,000 Kg of Chicken Nuggets From Overturned Truck Blocks Pennsylvania Highway in US.

The average school in India is equipped with a computer lab, but not much beyond that. In addition, parents are increasingly looking for schools that offer new learning tools to prepare children for the digital future.

Realising this rapid development early, Ramagya School, Noida is redefining India's old-age education by integrating technology into education, which is driven by the best global practices based on research and innovations.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 28th Roza of Ramadan on April 30 in Mumbai, Lucknow, and Delhi.

Ranked as the 4th best School in Noida by the times school survey and under top 30 schools in India by Forbes, Ramagya School understands that through the latest technology learning has become even more fun than before.

Utkarsh Gupta, Managing Director, Ramagya Group said,"From using smart classrooms to game-based learning, students at Ramagya School are more inclined to learn and grasp knowledge with a tech-enabled mode of teaching. Emerging as one of India's top Schools, Ramagya School is most suitable for students who wish to go the extra mile to grasp information that is way ahead of their course curriculum, as it combines the power of technology with the infrastructure of a traditional learning environment."

So let's understand how Ramagya School's modern stratagem towards learning outpaces the traditional learning methods offered in most other Indian schools:

INFRASTRUCTURE & FACILITIES:

Labs

Laboratories are the most important infrastructure of an educational institution. Ramagya School has got a 'Composite Science Lab' to enable the practical knowledge of students by doing. The lab provides an open environment for students to experiment and do research work. The School also possesses a full suite 3D lab that provides a unique learning experience to students when it comes to observing the curriculum concepts in the 3D format. It helps the students to visualize concepts through these specialized learning modules in a thought-provoking manner with the help of a stereoscopic 3D projection system, 3D electronic viewing glasses and above all a specially designed 3D curriculum library. With a vision of promoting education in the best way possible, Ramagya has also introduced Atal Tinkering Laboratories (ATLs) in the school, where children get a chance to work with tools and equipment to understand the concepts of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math).

Learning through Virtual Realty

Ramagya School's constant endeavour is to provide the latest digital technology to make learning impactful and everlasting. As a part of their latest offering, they have introduced virtual reality labs for the teaching of STEM with 450 modules having breathtaking content in Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics. Veative's VR Tools enable teachers to manage content, plan lessons and track student's progress. Moreover, this customized syllabus helps in planning the modules as per their syllabic requirement and thus makes learning effective.

Smart Classrooms

At Ramagya School, the advent of a smart classroom has brought in a revolution as it has turned classrooms into high-tech learning environments. These interactive classrooms offer much better teaching efficiency for teachers and learning situations for students. They also promote the students' active learning and improve the results of the curriculum.

CURRICULUM:

Robotics

Ramagya has introduced robotics in their school years so that students can discover their interests and talents in this field. Students get an opportunity to create something tangible and make it perform the actions that they program it to do. Not a lot of fields combine creativity with engineering and technology--robotics does.

Flexi-Learning

Ramagya's customized learning programme, 'flexi learning' uses the latest technology to impart education in form of live demo classes, peer to peer learning, online study material and assignments and flip classes by expert and experienced faculty from IIT to facilitate the learning process of the young and ambitious learners. These exclusive features of the Ramagya make it distinct from the other top schools in Noida.

Computer Programming

Today, in the computer age, not all schools teach coding in early childhood, resulting in a major gap in the requirements of the new world and our children's skills. The collaboration of Ramagya School with WhiteHat Jr. serves to empower a whole generation to become creators versus consumers of technology. They teach fundamentals of coding-logic, structure, sequence and algorithmic thinking to enable kids to generate creative outcomes like websites, animations and apps. Through this program, students learn the fundamentals of coding, structure, sequence and algorithmic thinking to generate creative outcomes like animations and apps. All classes are taught Live 1:1 Online in the comfort of your home by top teachers and subject matter experts.

Genius Corner

Ramagya knows that students learn in different ways and at different paces. Hence, Ramagya has introduced a personalized learning programme, Genius Corner which is a teaching model based on that premise. Each student gets a "learning plan" based on how he learns, what he knows, and what his skills and interests are. It's the opposite of the "one size fits all" approach used in most schools. The mission is to empower educators to know their students better and help them in crafting a unique experience for each student. For this, Genius corner empowers schools with technology providing rich analytics into each child's performance.

School Cinema

Ranked among the top schools in Noida, Ramagya has entered into collaboration with Lxl Ideas Pvt Ltd for School Cinema to teach Lessons of Life to the students from class LKG to Class 10th through Award-winning films and engaging activities. School Cinema is a film-based learning module combined with a fun and exciting film workbook, which uses a language and medium that children are familiar with to subtly and indirectly influence their minds and their actions on varied subjects.

RESOURCES:

E-Library

Technology has become an inseparable part of our lives and thus, the e-library at Ramagya combines technology and information resources to allow access for breaking down the physical barriers between resources. The e-library allows not only teachers and students to take advantage of a wider range of materials but also to communicate with people outside the formal learning environment.

Raz-Plus

Students develop reading skills most efficiently as the instructions, practices, and assessments are blended and informed by data. And for that, Ramagya School has collaborated with Raz-Plus - a comprehensive blended learning platform that includes the leveled resources, teaching materials, and student portal to address all your instructional needs. It combines teacher-led whole-class and small-group instruction with technology-enabled resources for personalized reading practice. All resources are accessible online and available in printable, projectable, and digital formats to strengthen the connection between what is being taught and what students independently practice.

Website: https://ramagyaschool.com/noida/

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)