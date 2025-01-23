BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 23: Ramboll is pleased to announce that Mukesh Garg has been appointed Managing Director for India, effective from 1 January 2025. Mukesh brings with him a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in his leadership roles.

Mukesh joined Ramboll in February 2020 as IT Director and has played a key leadership role in our Global IT transformation. In April this year, he was appointed Senior Director, Head of Technology Operations in Ramboll Tech - a role he will continue in parallel with his new role as Managing Director of India (from 1 January 2025).

With strong technology and digital acumen, Mukesh brings 26 years of overall experience including 18 years in senior global leadership roles. He is a change ambassador with significant influencing skills and proven track record in cross market business collaborations. He has been instrumental in building Global Capability Centres (GCCs), designing business aligned customised solutions, running large scale programs, and simplifying business processes in globally integrated organisations such as Larsen & Toubro Infotech, AstraZeneca and Flextronics Technologies. "I'm delighted that Mukesh has agreed to take on the role as Managing Director for India in addition to his current role. With his leadership skills, strategic vision and contributions towards building an organisation fit for the future I know he is the right person for the job. I'm confident, that with his strong international leadership background and diverse business experience, he will contribute to making Ramboll an attractive workplace, a collaborative business, and a true partner for sustainable change for our clients," says Lone Tvis, Group Chief People Officer. "It has been a pleasure working with great colleagues in Ramboll for the past 5 years. I'm proud to be working for a foundation owned globally integrated company with strong values, and it will be my endeavor to create an enabling and engaging environment where our bright minds can thrive. I look forward to advancing the global vision of becoming an outstanding business and a talent powerhouse of global capabilities," says Mukesh Garg.

