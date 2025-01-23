New Delhi, January 23: Airtel has reportedly revised its prepaid plans for the INR 509 and INR 1,999 recharge options. The telecom operator has revised its Airtel prepaid plans to align with the recent regulations set by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). These changes will focus on to provide its users with voice and SMS services without bundled data.

As per reports, the telecom company Bharti Airtel has introduced new prepaid plans that only include voice calls and text messages. The change comes after instructions from the TRAI, which state that telecom operators are to provide Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs) that include voice and SMS services. TRAI New Rules for SIM Validity: Jio, BSNL, Airtel and Vi Will Now Keep SIM Cards Active for More Days Without Recharge, Check Details Here.

Airtel Prepaid Plans: INR 509 and INR 1,999

Airtel has not launched new prepaid plans but has instead updated its existing ones to comply with regulatory requirements. The telecom company has made changes to two of its prepaid recharge plan options. One of these is the INR 509 prepaid recharge plan, which is an older package that has now been updated with new benefits.

The INR 509 prepaid plan remains valid for 84 days and is for users who need voice calling with unlimited calls. The INR 509 prepaid recharge plan comes without any call restrictions, along with 900 SMS benefits. However, it does not include any mobile data benefits as earlier it included included 6GB of data. As per reports, Airtel users in this plan will continue to get extra benefits, which include free access to the Airtel Xstream app, membership to Apollo 24/7 Circle, and the option to use Hello Tunes. SEBI To Adopt AI To Handle up to 1,000 IPOs in Next 2 Years: Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch.

Airtel has also updated its INR 1,999 annual prepaid plan. The revised recharge plan now reportedly provides unlimited voice calls and 3,600 SMS for a duration of 365 days. Airtel customers will also get benefits like free access to the Airtel Xstream App, membership in Apollo 24/7 Circle, and the option to use Hello Tunes.

