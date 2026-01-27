VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 27: The grand, dignified, and inspirational "Rashtra Chetna Mahapurush Samarpan Mahotsav" was successfully held at the Constitution Club of India, New Delhi. The event was dedicated to Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar, and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, deeply moving all those in attendance.

The programme was organised under the divine leadership of Jagadguru Swami Ved Putra Maharaj, with the revered presence and blessings of Mahant Mandaleshwar Swami Ved Murti Giri Ji Maharaj. The esteemed presence of saints and spiritual leaders infused the event with spiritual, national, and social consciousness, igniting a strong sense of patriotism among the participants.

During the event, as per the decision of the Executive Committee of the International Human Rights and Crime Control Council (IHRCCCC), Mr. Jai Shankar Rai was appointed as the International President of the organisation. Additionally, the Executive Committee of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (a non-governmental organisation) entrusted Mr. Jai Shankar Rai with the responsibility of National President.

These decisions by both organisations are being regarded as significant steps towards strengthening efforts in human rights protection, anti-corruption initiatives, transparency, social justice, and nation-building.

As part of organisational strengthening and expansion, several office bearers were promoted during the programme. Notably, Mr. Raju Mehra, Mr. Vinod Pradhan, Mr. Ved Prakash Ji, and other dedicated office bearers were entrusted with new and important responsibilities. These promotions were granted in recognition of their organisational contributions, social service, and work in the national interest.

The event witnessed the distinguished presence of saints, legal experts, social workers, intellectuals, and eminent guests from various parts of the country. The programme concluded with a powerful message of national consciousness, human rights, a corruption-free society, and national unity, inspiring all present to contribute towards building a new and stronger India.

Issued by:International Human Rights and Crime Control Council (IHRCCCC)National Anti-Corruption Commission (Non-Governmental Organisation)New Delhi

