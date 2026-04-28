Business News | Rashtriya Ratna Samman 2026 Celebrates India's Finest Achievers at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 28: WBR Corp, a leading autonomous branding organization in Asia, successfully hosted the Rashtriya Ratna Samman 2026 on 25th April, honoring outstanding individuals and organizations across India's dynamic service sector at the prestigious Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

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The grand ceremony witnessed the felicitation of distinguished winners across a wide spectrum of categories including Technology, Real Estate, Education, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Professional Services, Products, Hospitals, Clinics, Doctors, Businesses, and Service Providers. These winners were identified through a rigorous and comprehensive market research study conducted across India, recognizing excellence, innovation, and impactful contributions in their respective domains.

The event was graced by Padma Shri Ms. Kangana Ranaut, renowned Actress, Filmmaker, and Politician, who presented the awards and addressed the gathering. Her presence added immense prestige to the ceremony, inspiring attendees with her insights on perseverance, leadership, and nation-building.

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The event served as a formal platform for the launch of Bharat Innovations & Startups Facilitator: Enabling India's Next Wave of Entrepreneurs.

BISF (Bharat Innovations & Startups Facilitator) is a forward-looking platform committed to nurturing and empowering the next generation of Indian entrepreneurs. Built on the foundation of collaboration, innovation, and execution, BISF serves as a catalyst for transforming ideas into scalable and sustainable ventures. In an era where startups are driving economic growth and technological advancement, BISF positions itself as a strategic enabler for individuals and businesses seeking to create meaningful impact.

At its core, BISF is designed to bridge critical gaps in the startup ecosystem. Many aspiring entrepreneurs in India possess innovative ideas but often lack structured guidance, industry exposure, and access to the right networks. BISF addresses these challenges by offering a comprehensive support system that focuses on mentorship, strategic planning, and execution-driven assistance. Rather than functioning as a conventional advisory body, BISF actively collaborates with founders throughout their entrepreneurial journey, ensuring that ideas are not only conceptualized but also successfully implemented. BISF's CEO Mr. Jirlo Jayan addressed the august gathering as keynote speaker and made them aware about the offerings of this new platform for entrepreneurs.

The ceremony brought together an esteemed gathering of industry leaders, entrepreneurs, professionals, and changemakers from across the country, creating a vibrant platform for networking, recognition, and collaboration. The key participants (guest of honor, special appreciation and award winners) of rashtriya Ratna Samman 2026 are:

1. Mr. Jirlo Jayan, CEO Bharat Innovations & Startups Facilitator - Guest of Honour

2. Mr. Saahil Kohlii - Leading Entrepreneur in the Gold Buying Industry

3. Mr. Sanjeev Nayyar - Best Astrologer and Karma Aligner of the Year

4. Dr. Vinod Gajanan Shirodkar - Entrepreneurial Excellence with Social Commitment

5. Dr. P S Dattatreya - Trailblazer in Multidisciplinary Oncology Care

6. Dr. Ravish Kamal - Visionary Leadership in Ayurvedic Transformative Skin Care & Immunology

7. Dr. Shailendra Pandya - Champion of Child Rights & Social Change

8. Advocate Bijender Singh - Master Strategist for Courtroom and Boardroom

9. Talented Ritu Insan - Iconic Leader in Fashion Skill Development

10. Dr. Poornima Sharma - Visionary Leader in Transformative Education & Employability

11. Microtek Group of Institutions - Excellence in Student Placement Support (Uttar Pradesh)

12. Ms. Pushpa Rana - Nari Shakti Award for Animal Welfare & Rescue

13. Mr. Naeem Tirmizi - Distinguished Leader in Philanthropy, Humanitarian Leadership & Social Welfare Management

14. Malhotra Construction Company - Punjab's Most Promising Construction Chemicals & Waterproofing Brand

15. Dr. Suneeta Pandey - Visionary Educationist of the Year

16. Dr. Simran Ahuja - Icon of Multifaceted Excellence

17. Ms. Alka Singh - Excellence in Social Welfare & Community Development

18. GRASA Millets & Foods Private Limited - Emerging HealthTech & Nutrition Innovation Startup of the Year

19. Dietitian Natasha Mohan - Leading Dietitian & Wellness Transformation Expert of the Year 20. Bhadbhunja Hadvaid Clinic - Excellence in Traditional Bone Setting & Natural Healing (Gujarat) 21. Orane International - Best School for Beauty and Fashion in India

22. Ms. Payal Patel, Inbox Infotech Private Limited - Special Guest

"Rashtriya Ratna Samman 2026 stands as a testament to the remarkable achievements and resilience of India's business and professional community. We are proud to recognize those who are setting new benchmarks and contributing meaningfully to the nation's growth and global positioning," shared Mr. S K Sahu, Chairman WBR Corp stated.

The event concluded on a high note, celebrating excellence and reinforcing WBR Corp's commitment to creating impactful platforms that honor success and inspire future innovation.

About WBR Corp

WBR Corp is a leading autonomous branding and consulting organization in Asia, specializing in brand positioning, strategic communications, corporate events, and recognition platforms. With a strong international presence, WBR Corp has successfully curated prestigious events and award platforms across India, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Upcoming event - Cannes Lifestyle Awards 2026 at Cannes, France.

Media Contact:

WBR Corp

Email: info@wbrcorp.uk

Website: www.wbrcorp.uk

Phone: +44 7760 163962

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