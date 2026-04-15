NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 15: Razorpay, India's omnichannel payments platform for businesses, today, announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration with OpenAI, one that will make it easier for developers to monetise their apps by embedding payments in under 5 minutes. Starting today, developers on Codex, OpenAI's AI coding platform used by over a million developers every week, can now connect Razorpay directly inside the agent and start accepting payments instantly.

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This means builders can now move from an idea to a product that earns revenue in minutes. Instead of spending days setting up payment systems, developers can simply ask AI to add payments while building their app, powered by Razorpay's MCP Server.

India is already home to one of the world's largest developer communities and processes over 20 billion UPI transactions every month. As AI changes how software is built, this integration ensures that the products developers create can start earning from day one.

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How it works -- From Idea to Payment in a Single Prompt

By enabling the Razorpay MCP integration, developers can instruct Codex by describing the product they want to build and how they want to charge for it.

For example, a developer could say, "Build me an AI-powered fitness coaching app and help me collect payments from my users via Razorpay," into Codex, which will generate an app and automatically set up Razorpay's payment gateway to handle payments (checkout flows and payment collection automatically).

For student builders, solo founders, and early-stage startups, this removes one of the biggest hurdles to launching a product - that is, setting up payments. Builders can now go from idea to product to revenue without complex setup or building any payment infrastructure.

Managing Payments with AI - Inside ChatGPT

Beyond Razorpay's collaboration with OpenAI on Codex, Razorpay is also bringing payments management directly into ChatGPT. Businesses can install Razorpay's App from the ChatGPT app directory and manage payments, etc., simply by asking questions.

For example, a business could ask the system to match payments with their bank statement, check refund status, or track settlements - all through a simple conversation.

"India is entering a moment where anyone with an idea can build a product in hours with AI," said Shashank Kumar, Co-founder and MD of Razorpay. "But the real shift happens when those ideas can become businesses instantly. Our vision is simple: if AI makes it effortless to build, Razorpay should make it effortless to earn. By bringing Razorpay directly into Codex, we're paving the way, i.e., the moment a developer creates something valuable, they can start charging for it right away. The next generation of startups won't begin with funding or infrastructure - they'll begin with a prompt. And when that prompt turns into a product, Razorpay will be there to power the transaction behind it."

Oliver Jay, Managing Director, International, OpenAI, said, "Codex is helping developers turn prompts into working software in minutes, and we're seeing strong growth in adoption in India. In February, weekly users for the tool increased by 4x in just two weeks. Integrating Razorpay directly into Codex means builders can now go from idea to product to revenue in a single workflow, and we're excited to see how this will impact the builder community."

Building the Future of AI Commerce

This launch builds on Razorpay's broader vision to power the next generation of AI-driven commerce. Through its ongoing work with OpenAI and the National Payments Corporation of India, Razorpay has also introduced agentic payments in India during the Global Fintech Fest last year - enabling AI systems to securely initiate and complete financial transactions on behalf of users.

Together, these efforts reflect a simple vision: as AI makes it easier for anyone to build, Razorpay is making it just as easy for them to earn.

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