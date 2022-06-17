Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday released 'Payments Vision 2025', a blueprint for regulation of payment systems in the country.

Ensuring safe, secure, reliable, accessible, affordable, and efficient payment systems has been one of the important strategic objectives and goals of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Towards the pursuit of these objectives, India has developed one of the most modern payment systems in the world, be they large value, retail or fast, the RBI noted in the vision document.

Also Read | UP Board Result 2022 Date and Time: UPMSP Class 10th and 12th Results To Be Announced Tomorrow at upmsp.edu.in; Know Steps To Check Scores.

The past decade has witnessed the blossoming of quite a few payment systems, all for the convenience of the common man with an enhanced level of confidence through various safety and security measures.

The role of RBI has transformed from being a regulator, operator and facilitator to the creator of an environment for the structured development of the payments ecosystem in India. Payments Vision documents of RBI have been providing the strategic direction and implementation plan for this development since 2001, the document noted.

Also Read | Sadio Mane Transfer News: Liverpool Reach Agreement With Bayern Munich Over Senegalese Star's Move.

The Payments Vision 2025 has the core theme of 'E-Payments for Everyone, Everywhere, Everytime' (4Es) and aims to provide every user with safe, secure, fast, convenient, accessible and affordable e-payment options.

The RBI said, "Payments Vision 2025 has been prepared after considering the inputs from various stakeholders and guidance from the Board for Regulation and Supervision of Payment and Settlement Systems of the RBI."

The activities to be taken up during the period up to 2025 as part of Vision 2025 are captured across five anchor goalposts of Integrity, Inclusion, Innovation, Institutionalisation and Internationalisation. They cover 47 specific initiatives and 10 expected outcomes.

"These measures are expected to propel our payment systems further and surpass their potential at the national and international levels," RBI said.

Payments Vision 2025 leverages India's efforts and builds on the focus of G-20 to enhance cross-border payments by addressing the four key challenges of cost, speed, access and transparency. Given the dynamic space of payment systems in the financial services space, efforts shall be conditioned by developments and the readiness of the ecosystem to accept and further these initiatives, the document said.

Payments Vision 2025 builds on the initiatives of Payments Vision 2019-21. RBI has been providing strategic direction and implementation plan for structured development of the payment and settlement systems in India through periodic Payments Vision documents from the year 2001. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)