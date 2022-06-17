Sadio Mane's glorious career at Liverpool is set to end with the Reds having reached an agreement with Bayern Munich for his transfer. The Senegal star has been an integral part of Liverpool since his transfer from Southampton in 2018 having won multiple major titles with the club over the years. Besides that, he was part of a much-famed attack alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino that struck fear in the heart of the opposition. Happy Birthday, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr! Dad and Mom Share Lovely Photos of Budding Footballer to Celebrate His Day

The winger had earlier communicated his decision to leave Liverpool and Bayern Munich have been in pursuit of the Premier League star. According to Athletic, the Reds have struck an agreement with the Bavarian giants for Mane's transfer, who would sign a three-year deal with the German champions. His medical is reportedly scheduled for next year.

The Senegal forward ended up winning six trophies during his time at the club: the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup. Liverpool's signing of Darwin Nunez a few days ago was an indication that they have accepted Mane's transfer request and moved on from the player. This signing would undoubtedly be a very impactful one for Bayern, who look to be losing out on one of their best players in Robert Lewandowski.

