Mumbai, June 17: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has finally confirmed the date and time for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2022. According to an official statement from the Uttar Pradesh board, the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results will be declared on Saturday, June 18.

The UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results will be declared during a press conference. Post this, the direct link to check marks will be activated on the UPMSP sites. Once declared, students can visit the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in to check their UP Board results.

Alternatively, students can also visit results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in to check their Class 10 and 12 Result 2022. Students must note that the Class 10 result will be declared at 2 pm while the Class 12 result will be announced by 4 pm.

Divyakant Shukla, secretary of UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Prayagraj said that Class 10 and Class 12 results will be announced from the Prayagraj office of the UPMSP. The decision to announce the UP Board result comes after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told the officials of Uttar Pradesh Education that results should be declared on time.

Steps to check UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2022:

Visit the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the Class 10th Result or Class 12th Result link

Enter your roll number, and other details

Your UP Board Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download a copy of the result for future reference

Over 50 lakh students appeared for the UP Board Class 10th and 12th exams this year which were held from March 24 to April 13. For more details on the UP Board Class 10 and 12 results, students must check the official website of UPMSP.

