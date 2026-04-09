PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 9: As India's T20 season reaches fever pitch, Real Cricket is bringing the party to every player's phone.KRAFTON India and Nautilus Mobile have launched the 4.7 update - the most ambitious content drop in the franchise's history. Seven officially licensed IPL franchises are playable in the game, complete with authentic jerseys and real player faces. Irfan Pathan brings his voice to the commentary box. Twenty international cricketers get their real bowling actions. Two new global stadiums join the roster. And a season-long community tournament gives every player a team to fight for.

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For fans who live and breathe T20 cricket, this update is personal. Seven of India's most iconic franchises - Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad - are officially inside the game with licensed kits and real player faces, making Real Cricket the most authentic domestic league experience ever brought to mobile.

Anuj Sahani, Head - KIGI and Director of Publishing, KRAFTON India, said: "The 4.7 update represents a significant step in Real Cricket's journey as India's home of cricket gaming. All these additions are something our community has been asking for. But what excites us most is the RCPL Community Event, because it captures what cricket truly is: picking a side, fighting for it every day, and feeling every run as your own. The T20 season is one of India's biggest shared sporting moment, and with this update, we want every Real Cricket player to feel truly at the centre of it."

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Irfan Pathan Commentary - A Legend Joins the BoothOne of India's most beloved all-rounders is now in the commentary box. Players who have the Irfan Pathan commentary card will hear Pathan's voice calling the action live in matches - bringing a layer of authenticity and cricketing personality to every delivery. It is the kind of addition that makes a match feel less like a game and more like a broadcast.

Irfan Pathan, Cricket Commentator and Former India All-Rounder, said: "Cricket has always been about emotion - the pressure of a big over, the feeling of being right in the middle of the action. When Real Cricket approached me to bring my voice into the game, I saw it as an extension of that. If my voice can make even one match feel a little more alive for a fan playing on their phone - that is something I am genuinely proud to be part of."

RCPL 2026 Tournament - The Real Franchises, Now Playable

The biggest names in Indian T20 cricket are officially in the game. The RCPL 2026 Tournament lets players step into the dugout of their favourite franchise - donning their authentic licensed jersey, fielding a roster featuring real player faces, and going up against rival teams in true-to-life matchups. Whether playing as Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, or Sunrisers Hyderabad, every match now carries the weight and identity of real franchise cricket.

This is not just a cosmetic update. It is a statement: Real Cricket is the home of authentic domestic T20 gaming on mobile.

RCPL Quick Match - Play Your Way

Players can now also jump into custom quick matches with their favourite licensed teams at any time. From April 3 to April 6, 2026, RCPL Quick Match can be played entirely for free by watching an ad - giving every player, regardless of spend, the chance to gear up in their franchise's colours and take the field.

RCPL Community Event - Fight for Your Franchise

This is where the T20 season becomes a shared mission. The RCPL Community Event - a 60-day in-game experience - lets players pledge their loyalty to a licensed franchise and fight for it, every single day. Every run scored contributes to the team's collective total. Each day brings a new community match where players pick their franchise, score runs, and push their side to victory.

Rewards are earned both individually and collectively - based on personal engagement as well as how the wider community performs each day. Players who show up consistently will also unlock high-value attendance rewards over the course of the event. In a season where every run counts, this feature brings that spirit straight to mobile.

RC Pass Season 5 - RCPL Themed

Running from March 26 to April 25, RC Pass Season 5 is fully themed around the RCPL and the T20 season. Players progress through the pass by competing across different game modes, unlocking milestone rewards as they go. Those looking for deeper rewards can upgrade to the Elite or Premium Pass for an expanded unlock track throughout the season.

Anuj Mankar, Director and CEO, Nautilus Mobile, said: "For more than a decade, our focus has been on building the most authentic cricket simulation on mobile. The 4.7 update is a reflection of that commitment. Real bowling actions for 20 international cricketers, two new global stadiums in Dhaka and Johannesburg, and the Daily Strike challenge are all designed to deepen the gameplay experience and give our community more reasons to engage every day. Every addition in this update is built around one question: does it make the game feel more like real cricket? With 4.7, we believe the answer is yes - more than ever before."

Daily Strike - 14 Days of High-Stakes ChallengesAdding a fresh daily dimension to the season is Daily Strike, a 14-day limited-time challenge mode. Every day, players get one free attempt to hit a target score within 6 legal balls. Hit it, and the reward is yours. Miss it, and the day resets - though players can purchase up to 3 additional attempts per day. It is the kind of edge-of-the-seat mini-challenge that mirrors the pressure of a real T20 finish, condensed into a daily ritual.

20 New Bowling Animations - Real Actions, Real CricketersReal Cricket has always been built on authenticity, and the 4.7 update raises that bar significantly with real bowling actions for 20 international cricketers. Players will now see the distinct, true-to-life bowling mechanics of some of the game's most recognisable names, including Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakravarthy, Mitchell Santner, Sam Curran, Lockie Ferguson, and more. Each action has been captured and recreated to mirror what fans see on the field - making every over feel genuinely different depending on who is bowling.

New Stadiums - Dhaka & JohannesburgReal Cricket's world gets bigger with the 4.7 update. Two new stadiums join the roster: Dhaka (Bangladesh) and Johannesburg (South Africa) -- expanding the game's global footprint and giving players fresh, distinctive venues to compete in. Whether under Dhaka's floodlights or in Johannesburg's high-altitude air, every ground now tells its own story.

All content from the 4.7 update went live on March 27, 2026.About Real Cricket

Real Cricket is one of India's longest-running mobile cricket simulation franchises, developed by Nautilus Mobile and published by KRAFTON India. Known for its realism, depth, and season-aligned content, the game offers players an immersive cricket experience that mirrors real-world tournament structures, licensed teams, and competitive intensity.

About Nautilus Mobile

Nautilus Mobile is a Pune-based game development studio best known for creating Real Cricket, India's leading mobile cricket gaming franchise. Celebrated for its authentic gameplay, strategic depth, and highly engaged community, Real Cricket has grown into one of the country's most successful homegrown gaming IPs. Following KRAFTON's majority acquisition of the studio in 2025, Nautilus continues to scale the franchise with enhanced publishing support and long-term investment focused on strengthening India-built gaming experiences for global audiences. The Real Cricket franchise features multiple competitive game modes, official IPL team licenses, upgraded visual and gameplay systems, and new engagement features such as the RC Pass and the Real Rewards T20 Series. Nautilus Mobile remains committed to delivering high-quality, player-first cricket gaming experiences for fans in India and emerging international markets. For more information, visit https://www.nautilusmobile.com/

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers. KRAFTON India has also played a pivotal role in shaping the country's esports landscape through marquee tournaments such as BGIS and BMPS, setting new benchmarks for development of grassroot talent, competitiveness, and fan engagement, while helping establish esports as a mainstream sporting and entertainment category in India. Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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