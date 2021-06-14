Grynspan is former Under Secretary General of the UN

Geneva [Switzerland], June 14 (ANI): Rebeca Grynspan of Costa Rica will be the new head of UNCTAD, the United Nations trade and development body.

Her nomination to the post by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres was approved by the UN General Assembly on June 11.

Grynspan, the first woman and Central American to be appointed as UNCTAD's Secretary General, is an economist and current Ibero-American Secretary General.

"I am grateful and honoured for the trust UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has placed in me with this appointment as Secretary General of UNCTAD," Grynspan said.

"I look forward to bringing my experience and commitment to development to this unique organisation whose history, mandate and recognised world-class expertise make it a key partner for all countries facing the challenges of post-pandemic recovery."

She added: "I believe that, at this critical time, UNCTAD can make an essential contribution for a more just, sustainable and inclusive recovery for all."

Grynspan has had a career spanning many years and has held several high-level positions including, among others, former Under Secretary General of the UN and Associate Administrator of the UN Development Programme (UNDP).

She has also served as UNDP's regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean, a member of the high-level panel on financing for development, and Vice President of Costa Rica (1994 to 1998). (ANI)

