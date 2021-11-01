New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI/ATK): Recruitment Mantra, a leading recruitment firm announced its educational Brand Management Academy, an online platform for teaching holistic brand management.

The academy will offer courses in Brand Management, Advertising Management and Market Research.

The curriculum of the academy is designed by veteran recruitment specialist Arghya Srakar, Founder & CEO, who launched the platform to provide students with insightful knowledge and professional training about the increasing trends in the branding and communication sector.

The course is designed for easy comprehension of individuals from different streams like sales, marketing, branding and advertising. It will specially help entrepreneurs who are keen on building their own brands.

Speaking about the initiative, Arghya Sarkar, Founder & CEO, said "The advent of digitisation and increasing demand for branding and Public Relations has forced brands to adapt to this ongoing digital landscape. Catering to the same, we offer courses to provide specialised training programs and impart practical knowledge about the field of branding and advertising. Students can enroll themselves to gain immense industry knowledge and in enhancing their overall marketing understanding, application and processes. Entrepreneurs (budding as well as seasoned) will learn to build a strong brand from scratch using the right blend of marketing mix appealing to their audiences."

While branding is an integral part of businesses, it is still not given much attention in countries like India. Therefore, the academy is focused on holistic development of students to channelise their interest and shape their future.

The courses are likely to benefit anyone in business or in academics who is exposed to the course. With a world class faculty of experienced professionals, the courses will further be aided with comprehensive reading material and training programs.

