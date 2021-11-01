The auspicious day of Diwali is just two days away and people are excited all around the world. Diwali brings joy and people send wishes, blessings, gifts to their respected and loved ones. There are a lot of things that you can gift to your friends, family and relatives this Diwali but tech devices have always stood out among others. As the big day is approaching, there is little time left to select gifts. To solve this problem, we have listed down top tech devices that you can gift to your friends, family this Diwali.

Wearables:-

OnePlus Band (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

If your friend is crazy about wearables then you should gift him/her one. Companies like Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus and Redmi are offering decent discounts on wearables this Diwali. OnePlus Band is now available at Rs 2,499. In addition to this straps are also available at Rs 399. Realme Watch 2 is currently listed on the official website at Rs 2,799. Buyers will also get 5 percent cashback up to Rs 200 via MobiKwik. Redmi Watch GPS is being sold at Rs 3,999 on the Mi India website. Customers can also avail a flat 5 percent cashback up to Rs 200 via MobiKwik.

Earbuds:-

Realme Buds Air 2 (Photo Credits: Realme India)

If your friend likes to listen to music then you can gift him brand new earbuds. OnePlus Buds is now available at Rs 3,999. There is also up to 5 percent cashback on select American Express cards via OnePlus India website. Oppo Enco Buds with up to 24-hour battery life, strong base, ANC is now available at Rs 1,799. Realme is also offering a discount on Buds Air 2. It is available at Rs 2,799. Buyers can also avail 5 percent cashback up to Rs 200, up to Rs 1,000 off with debit and credit cards.

Smartphones:-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Smartphone (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

Whenever a person receives a smartphone as a gift, he gets extremely happy. This Diwali there are a lot of offers on smartphones. Redmi Note 10 Pro is currently available on the Mi India website at Rs 18,999. There are also other offers like a 10 percent instant discount via Axis Bank credit cards, no-cost EMI and more. OnePlus Nord CE 5G is being sold at Rs 24,999. Buyers will also get Rs 2,000 additional bonus with an exchange, Rs 1,000 instant discount with SBI credit cards and more.

Powerbanks:-

20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

Powerbanks are one of the best tech devices to gift. OnePlus Power Bank 10,000mAh is now available at Rs 899 via the official OnePlus India website. Realme 20,000mAh battery Power Bank 2 is listed on the official website at Rs 1,699. Buyers will also get 5 percent cashback up to Rs 200 via MobiKwik. Xiaomi's 20,000 Power Bank 2i is being sold via the official website at Rs 1,599.

