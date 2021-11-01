New Delhi, November 1: A day ahead of of the Dhanteras, the 24-carat gold in India is priced at Rs 47,740 for ten grams on Monday, November 1, according to the Good Returns website. The price of 22-carat gold in India stands at Rs 46,740 for ten grams today. With the Diwali-festive season getting started from tomorrow, sales of the yellow metal are expected to witness a rise. If you are looking to buy gold or silver ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali, here is a city-wise list of gold rates in India on November 1.

Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being sold for Rs 51,100 in Delhi, Rs 47,740 in Mumbai, Rs 49,110 in Chennai, Rs 49,850 in Kolkata, Rs 48,770 in Bengaluru, Rs 48,770 in Hyderabad, Rs 49,000 in Ahmedabad and Rs 48,400 in Lucknow. Coming to the 22-carat gold, the price of 10 gm in Delhi is Rs 46,850. In Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold for Rs 46,740. In Chennai and Kolkata, the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 45,010 and Rs 47,150, respectively.Global Q3 Gold Demand Down 7 Pc at 831 Tonnes ETF Outflows: WGC.

Gold Price Today: City-Wise Rate List

City 22-Carat Gold Price 24-Carat Gold Price Chennai Rs 45,010 Rs 49,110 Mumbai Rs. 46,740 Rs. 47,740 Delhi Rs. 46,850 Rs. 51,100 Kolkata Rs. 47,150 Rs. 49,850 Bangalore Rs. 44,700 Rs. 48,770 Hyderabad Rs. 44,700 Rs. 48,770 Kerala Rs. 44,700 Rs. 48,770 Pune Rs. 46,050 Rs. 49,320 Vadodara Rs. 46,400 Rs. 49,020 Ahmedabad Rs. 45,900 Rs. 49,000 Jaipur Rs. 47,400 Rs. 49,250 Lucknow Rs. 45,500 Rs. 48,400 Coimbatore Rs. 45,010 Rs. 49,110 Madurai Rs. 45,010 Rs. 49,110 Vijayawada Rs. 44,700 Rs. 48,770 Patna Rs. 46,050 Rs. 49,320 Nagpur Rs. 46,740 Rs. 47,740 Chandigarh Rs. 45,500 Rs. 48,400 Surat Rs. 45,900 Rs. 49,000 Bhubaneswar Rs. 45,060 Rs. 49,050 Mangalore Rs. 44,700 Rs. 48,770 Visakhapatnam Rs. 44,700 Rs. 48,770 Nashik Rs. 46,050 Rs. 49,320 Mysore Rs. 44,700 Rs. 48,770

The price of silver experienced a downward movement on Monday, November 1. One kilogram silver is priced at Rs 64,400 a day before the Dhanteras festival. Following the age-old traditions and customs, people flock to markets in large numbers to purchase gold, silver and other precious metals during the Diwali season.

