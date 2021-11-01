New Delhi, November 1: A day ahead of of the Dhanteras, the 24-carat gold in India is priced at Rs 47,740 for ten grams on Monday, November 1, according to the Good Returns website. The price of 22-carat gold in India stands at Rs 46,740 for ten grams today. With the Diwali-festive season getting started from tomorrow, sales of the yellow metal are expected to witness a rise. If you are looking to buy gold or silver ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali, here is a city-wise list of gold rates in India on November 1.
Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being sold for Rs 51,100 in Delhi, Rs 47,740 in Mumbai, Rs 49,110 in Chennai, Rs 49,850 in Kolkata, Rs 48,770 in Bengaluru, Rs 48,770 in Hyderabad, Rs 49,000 in Ahmedabad and Rs 48,400 in Lucknow. Coming to the 22-carat gold, the price of 10 gm in Delhi is Rs 46,850. In Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold for Rs 46,740. In Chennai and Kolkata, the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 45,010 and Rs 47,150, respectively.Global Q3 Gold Demand Down 7 Pc at 831 Tonnes ETF Outflows: WGC.
Gold Price Today: City-Wise Rate List
|City
|22-Carat Gold Price
|24-Carat Gold Price
|Chennai
|Rs 45,010
|Rs 49,110
|Mumbai
|Rs. 46,740
|Rs. 47,740
|Delhi
|Rs. 46,850
|Rs. 51,100
|Kolkata
|Rs. 47,150
|Rs. 49,850
|Bangalore
|Rs. 44,700
|Rs. 48,770
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 44,700
|Rs. 48,770
|Kerala
|Rs. 44,700
|Rs. 48,770
|Pune
|Rs. 46,050
|Rs. 49,320
|Vadodara
|Rs. 46,400
|Rs. 49,020
|Ahmedabad
|Rs. 45,900
|Rs. 49,000
|Jaipur
|Rs. 47,400
|Rs. 49,250
|Lucknow
|Rs. 45,500
|Rs. 48,400
|Coimbatore
|Rs. 45,010
|Rs. 49,110
|Madurai
|Rs. 45,010
|Rs. 49,110
|Vijayawada
|Rs. 44,700
|Rs. 48,770
|Patna
|Rs. 46,050
|Rs. 49,320
|Nagpur
|Rs. 46,740
|Rs. 47,740
|Chandigarh
|Rs. 45,500
|Rs. 48,400
|Surat
|Rs. 45,900
|Rs. 49,000
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs. 45,060
|Rs. 49,050
|Mangalore
|Rs. 44,700
|Rs. 48,770
|Visakhapatnam
|Rs. 44,700
|Rs. 48,770
|Nashik
|Rs. 46,050
|Rs. 49,320
|Mysore
|Rs. 44,700
|Rs. 48,770
The price of silver experienced a downward movement on Monday, November 1. One kilogram silver is priced at Rs 64,400 a day before the Dhanteras festival. Following the age-old traditions and customs, people flock to markets in large numbers to purchase gold, silver and other precious metals during the Diwali season.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2021 01:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).