SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16: RNA BUILDERS (NG), with over four decades of experience in the real estate and construction business, is a top-rated real estate company in Mumbai. It has already completed several projects of varying magnitude and size over the years across Mumbai, it's suburbs and Navi Mumbai. Every project RNA BUILDERS (NG) hitherto developed has redefined the meaning of comfortable living while guaranteeing peace and comfort to several thousand Mumbaikars.

The group has embarked on another landmark project for those who are searching for a home that has the contours of a contemporary mansion and a luxury lifestyle. It is unequivocally NG AROMA, located in the premium area of Mira Road. The project offers 1 BHK and 2 BHK residential spaces tailored to meet your needs.

The convenience of transport and social infrastructure add to the comfort of living at NG AROMA. With seamless connectivity and surrounded by international schools, premium academic institutions, theatres, hospitals like Thunga Hospital, Family Care Hospital, Wockhardt Hospital, etc., and highways, the project has many geographical advantages. The site is close to many landmarks like Ramdev Park Garden, Vardhaman Fantasy, Seven Eleven Club at 3 min, and GCC Club.

Additionally, the developers provide a host of amenities designed to enhance the buyers' lifestyle. Magnificent designer entrance gate with long lined-up trees, premium high-speed elevator, CCTV for security in common areas, children's play area, walking track and swimming pool on the 8th level, with Gymnasium, club house and activities room make NG Aroma a place tempting home destination. In every possible way, RNA BUILDERS(NG) pays enough attention to make NG AROMA a project of top-tier amenities. One can get ready to embrace a life where convenience and luxury meet.

An amazing interior matches a superior luxury look making each apartment an enviable home. Premium quality vitrified tiles in entire flats, anodized aluminium windows with glazing, premium modular electrical switches/ sockets, semi-modular kitchen, video door phone and many other features make NG Aroma a project of luxury homes. The other features include, a quartz platform with SS sink in the kitchen, glazed tiles up to the beam bottom in the kitchen, anti-skid tile flooring, and premium sanitaryware with premium C P bath fittings in all toilets. Vitrified tiles for flooring or equivalent, flush door with oil paint for main door, concealed electrical wiring with premium brand switches, and contemporary invisible grilles, bring value for money to the buyers.

"Each home buyer at the RNA BUILDERS (NG) project will truly feel like having signed a deal at the right place with more than what they expected. Our projects represent the aspirations and dreams of the changing generation. That is the reason we are known for building contemporary homes with contours ahead of time," says Hari Nair, Chief Executive Officer of RNA BUILDERS (NG).

The project consists of a 22-storeyed building with spacious flats. "While maintaining an aesthetic edge over our peers in the industry, we also lay great emphasis on using quality materials for construction. Our priority is the quality over the cost. We design the project keeping in mind that a home is for one's lifetime," says R K Pillai, Vice President - Constructions at RNA BUILDERS (NG).

The Group maintains a tradition of carefully planning every home and a history of executing housing projects at premium locations. The Group keeps in mind the lifestyle requirements and tastes of every class of buyers. In every way, RNA BUILDERS(NG) has an enviable track record of delivering what it promises. The ability to undertake projects of varying budgets and preferences makes it a leader with a niche.

About RNA Builders NG

RNA Builders (NG) entered the Mumbai real estate market in 1982 with the maiden project Greenfields at Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, now the famous JVLR. Ever since, we have built millions of square feet for over 40,000 proud apartment owners, now living elegantly in Mumbai's famous suburbs like Andheri Lokhandwala and Kandivali, even far-flung locations like Kanjurmarg, Thane, Mira Road, Bhayandar, Vasai, Navi Mumbai and now in Mira Road with magnificent luxury residential towers.

RNA BUILDERS (NG), promoted by Shri Narender Gupta, has built homes for Mumbai's celebrity segment and the middle class speaking for its civil engineering marvels. From luxury bungalows and sky villas to affordable houses RNA's hundreds of glamorous edifices also speak majestically for our position in Mumbai. We have redefined luxury for each class with unbeatable features and made the buyers' abode a true paradise, guaranteeing lifetime satisfaction for each apartment owner. We also have built commercial properties, which are not just landmarks but elegant locations known by the names of the projects. RNA BUILDERS (NG) is the pioneer in the mall concept in Mumbai with Mumbai's first organized retail project, Lokhandwala Shopping Arcade.RNA hires world-class architects for landscaping to add to the fascination of its home buyers.

Project Site

NG Aroma,

Ramdev Park Road,

Near Divine Mercy Church,

Mira Road East, Mumbai

PIN 401107

For more details visit www.rnangaroma.in

