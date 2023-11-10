SRV Media

New Delhi [India], November 10: Inspired by the spirit of Diwali, Western Union, in collaboration with EbixCash, recently launched their heartwarming Diwali campaign, 'Khule Dil Wali Diwali'. An initiative with a vision to help consumers rekindle old bonds. With more than 2 million views, the campaign has gained momentum on social media and broadcasting channels. The campaign stars renowned actor Rajendra Gupta and the film takes the audience on an emotion-led journey while giving a reality check to the viewers. The film sets the tone and direction, which leads to unveiling the value of community and togetherness.

With the spirit of togetherness, the campaign depicts Western Union & EbixCash's profound consumer-centric approach. Roping positivity and overwhelming proposition of scenarios, Western Union and EbixCash are moving beyond facilitating financial transactions. They are actively nurturing emotional bonds, reuniting families and friends, and enabling the exchange of love and warmth amongst the community. The video aptly portrays the harsh truths of succumbing to social detachment rather than embracing the pure joy of unconditional giving, nurturing a profound sense of community.

The 'Khule Dil Wali Diwali' campaign serves as a poignant mirror reflecting the contemporary challenges of our society, where individuals have grown apart, losing the meaningful connections that once bound communities together. In an age marked by digital detachment and social isolation, this campaign courageously addresses the prevailing issues, highlighting the emotional distance that has crept into our lives. It is a powerful testament to breaking barriers and rekindling the essence of togetherness. By emphasizing love, kindness, and generosity, the campaign becomes a beacon of hope, illuminating the path back to genuine connections.

Western Union, shares, "Diwali is about togetherness, love and sharing. Our campaign encourages everyone to embrace the true essence of the festival by reconnecting with their communities." 'Khule Dil Wali Diwali' captures the very essence of the festival, conveying a heartwarming message that resonates across diverse backgrounds. By sharing tales of love, kindness, and generosity, it serves as a reminder that the true essence of Diwali lies in the joy we bring to others. The ad film, which has already started to make waves in social media and broadcasting channels, aims to tug at heartstrings while encouraging viewers to reflect on the significance of community and togetherness during Diwali.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cEV8QqmYwH8&t=208s

