Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 18 (ANI/PRNewswire): A very rare stenting procedure was performed at Rela Hospital, Chennai on an 80-year-old female patient Meenakshi, who had a sudden episode of myocardial infarction.

The Patient had 80% blockage in left main vessel which was blocking blood supply to heart and major cause of cardiac arrest to this patient. Doctors at Rela Hospital saved the Octogenarian from a complex heart condition using very a rarely done- technically challenging procedure - Left Main Bifurcation Stenting.

Also Read | Delhi: Liquor Seller-Turned-Baba Held by Police in Jaffarpur Kalan.

The Octogenarian from Chennai suburbs was rushed into Rela Hospital Emergency Unit in an unconscious state. The Cardiac ER team revived her and the ECG revealed massive attack (myocardial infarction). She was immediately put on mechanical ventilator and quickly shifted to Cath lab and the complex angioplasty was performed. The cardiac intervention team of Rela Hospital under Dr. Ashok Kumar (Senior Consultant Cardiologist) did a thorough evaluation of the patient, A CTVS consultation and CABG was done, which revealed that the major vessel that divides into two vessels and supplies blood nearly entire heart is occluded, and she had 3 major blocks in arteries.

"The Stent Procedure to the Octogenarian was complex since it involves deploying 2 stents simultaneously to prevent compromise on any vessel," said Dr Ashok Kumar, Senior Consultant Cardiologist, Rela Hospital. "Since the patient condition was deteriorating, we quickly did a complex and technically challenging procedure used- mini crush Left Main Bifurcation as that was the only way to get it treated and though it was a risk taking procedure we did it to save the life of the 80-Year old. Three stents were placed to help relieve the blockage, the Complex angioplasty was done Door to Procedure Time under benchmark of 90 minutes by our efficient cardiac intervention team at our hospital," added Dr Ashok Kumar.

Also Read | Odisha: Police Seizes One Live Pangolin in Kandhamal, Two Arrested.

Post-procedure the patient's blood pressure started to improve, supports were gradually weaned, extubated the next day, and mobilised on the 3rd day. Currently, the patient is walking independently and doing well.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)