New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Reliance Power Limited on Saturday said that Amar Nath Dutta, who was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in bogus bank guarantee case, is no way connected with the Company.

"We have learnt from press release dated November 07, 2025 issued by ED that one Mr. Amar Nath Dutta has been arrested in the matter of fake bank guarantee. Reliance Power Limited wishes to clarify that Mr. Amar Nath Dutta is no way connected with the Company and the same has no impact on the Company and its business operations, financial performance, shareholders, employees, or any other stakeholders," Reliance Power Ltd said in a stock market filing.

Also Read | 'True Statesman': Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor Extends Greetings to BJP Stalwart LK Advani on His 97th Birthday.

Reliance Power said in its statement that Company, its subsidiary, Reliance NU BESS Limited and the employees acted bonafidely and "are a victim of fraud, forgery and cheating conspiracy".

"It is further clarified that media has incorrectly drawn a reference of Anil D. Ambani in this matter, whereas he is not on the Board of Reliance Power Limited for the past more than 3.5 years," the statement said.

Also Read | Is Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand University Awarding 50 Marks for Attending PM Narendra Modi's Rally? PIB Fact Check Dismisses Viral Claim.

Enforcement (ED) said on Friday that it has arrested Amar Nath Dutta on November 6 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

It said he has been arrested in connection with a money-laundering investigation linked to the submission of "forged Bank Guarantees (BGs) of over Rs. 68 Crore, forged BG endorsements, and fake SFMS confirmations by Reliance Power Ltd subsidiary to the Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd. (SECI)". (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)