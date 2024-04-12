ATK

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 12: Salon Am to Am proudly announces the latest addition to its esteemed team, the internationally acclaimed hairstylist Sonia Thapa. Renowned for her exceptional work with Bollywood and Tollywood stars, Sonia brings over two decades of expertise and creativity to Pune's premier midnight salon.

Salon Am to Am offers a unique experience where clients can indulge in celebrity makeovers in Pune's vibrant nightlife. Located in the heart of the Raja Bahadur Mills district, the salon provides elite clientele with unparalleled glamour and sophistication. With their collective expertise and years of experience, the salon ensures that every client receives top-notch treatment and personalized care.

Salon Am to Am, Pune's premier midnight salon, offers a unique experience where clients can indulge in celebrity makeovers by Sonia Thapa herself before heading out to the city's top clubs and restaurants, including 2bhk, Social, Millers, One8, Game Palazio, and more.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sonia Thapa to Salon Am to Am," said the salon's spokesperson. "Her unparalleled talent and wealth of experience perfectly complement our commitment to delivering exceptional service and luxury experiences to our clientele."

"I am excited to embark on this new journey with Salon Am to Am," said Sonia Thapa. "Together with this esteemed team of professionals, I look forward to creating unforgettable experiences for our clients and raising the bar for luxury hairstyling in Pune."

Sonia Thapa's illustrious career has seen her transform the locks of numerous iconic personalities, including Saif Ali Khan, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, and many more. As a certified colorist with L'Oreal and Schwarzkopf, Sonia specializes in layered coloring, intricate hairstyles, and cuts tailored to diverse hair textures and lengths. Her portfolio boasts an impressive array of film credits, having worked on blockbuster hits such as "Golmaal," "Race," "Dookudu," and "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo."

