New Delhi, April 12: Apple is expected to update its upcoming Mac products with M4 chips. The plan to integrate a new generation of Apple M4 chips might focus heavily on artificial intelligence (AI). The move from Apple will give the entire Mac lineup a significant boost in capabilities. The M4 chips is expected to represent the next step in Apple's hardware evolution to bring new levels of performance to Mac products. The change might be anticipated by Apple enthusiasts and the tech industry to see how the new Apple M4 chips will enhance the Mac experience.

As per a report of Moneycontrol, Apple's strategy is to overhaul its entire Mac line with the AI-focused M4 computer processors. This indicates a step towards a future where AI is more deeply integrated into our everyday computing tasks. With this, users can expect smarter and more user-friendly interaction with their Mac products. The emphasis on AI with the new M4 chips suggests that Apple is pushing its technology to ensure that its Mac products remain technologically advanced. Apple Announces iPhone Owners Can Repair Their Devices With Used Genuine Parts for Select iPhone Models To Maintain User’s Privacy, Security and Safety.

Upcoming Mac Devices With Apple M4 Chips (Expected)

As per a report of Reuters, Apple might have plans to launch its updated Mac lineup in the last quarter of this year and the early months of 2025. The company is expected to release Mac Minis, a high-end 14-inch MacBook Pro, a 16-inch MacBook Pro and a low-end 14-inch MacBook Pro. The new chips' AI processing capabilities will be a major focus of the release as Apple might emphasise their integration with the upcoming version of macOS. The release of these new Mac devices is expected to provide its users with improved performance and capabilities. Apple Sends Threat Notifications To Select Users in 92 Countries, Including India, About ‘Mercenary Spyware’ Like Pegasus From NSO Group.

Nvidia is reportedly using its expertise in AI chips to enter the PC market with a new chip anticipated to debut by 2025. Similarly, Intel and other competitors like Qualcomm are also in the process of developing similar chips to compete in this space.

