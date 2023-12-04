VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 4: The Lifetime Achievement Award for Digital Forensics is a prestigious honor bestowed upon individuals who have demonstrated exceptional contributions, dedication, and innovation in the field of digital forensics throughout their careers. This award recognizes the significant impact these individuals have had on advancing the understanding, techniques, and technologies related to investigating and analyzing digital evidence.

Also Read | Indian Navy Day 2023: INS Sandhayak Inducted Into Fleet on Navy Day.

Recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award for Digital Forensics are often seasoned professionals who have made substantial and sustained contributions to the field over an extended period. Their work may encompass a range of areas within digital forensics, such as computer and network forensics, mobile device forensics, e-discovery, and cybercrime investigation.

The award ceremony is a momentous occasion where the digital forensics community gathers to celebrate the recipient's achievements. It serves not only as a recognition of individual excellence but also as a reflection of the collective progress and growth of the digital forensics field.

Also Read | Mumbai City FC vs Navbahor Live Streaming Online, AFC Champions League 2023-24: Get Match Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels To Watch Football Match in India.

The 4th International Forensic Science Conference, held from December 1 to 3, 2023, marked a significant milestone in the realm of digital forensics. Organized by Sherlock Institute of Forensic Science (SIFS) and Clue4 Evidence Forensic Lab in collaboration with esteemed institutions such as the University of the Philippines Manila, University of Baguio, Holy Angel University, Tarlac State University, and Lyceum of the Philippines University, the conference brought together experts and practitioners to discuss the latest developments in forensic science.

Amidst the diverse and dynamic landscape of digital forensics, one individual emerged as a true trailblazer--Lt Col (Dr) Santosh Khadsare. A distinguished army veteran and the current Vice President of Digital Forensics & Incident Response (DFIR) at eSec Forte Technologies, Dr Khadsare's illustrious 25-year career has been characterized by groundbreaking contributions to the field.

Notably, Dr Khadsare is the visionary behind eSec Forte Technologies' "DRONA" series of Make in India (MII) products, including Forensic Workstations, Lab Stations, Incident Response Kits, Faraday Bags, and Forensic Kiosks. These innovations have positioned him as a thought leader and contributor to the technological landscape of the country.

In recognition of his outstanding achievements and significant contributions to digital forensics, Lt Col (Dr) Santosh Khadsare has been honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award in Digital Forensics. This accolade adds to a list of previous recognitions, including the Digital Forensic Analyst Excellence Award in 2021, underscoring his exceptional skills and unwavering dedication to the field.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Dr Khadsare actively contributes to the growth of the cybersecurity community. As an Adjunct Faculty Member at Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), Gandhinagar, and a CHFI Scheme Committee member at EC-Council, he plays a pivotal role in shaping the next generation of cybersecurity professionals. His involvement in the CII Task Force on Cyber Security further emphasizes his commitment to industry collaboration and the development of comprehensive cybersecurity strategies.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)