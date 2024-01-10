SRV Media

New Delhi [India], January 10: Narayana B. Shetty, Chairman of Triveni Management Consultancy Services Limited, has been bestowed with the Rex Karmaveer Global Fellowship and Karmaveer Chakra Award (Gold) for the year 2023-24 in recognition of outstanding contributions to society as an audit and financial consultant. Shetty's illustrious career spans five decades in the Indian Financial Market, marked by recent accolades such as the "Iconic Brands of Maharashtra Award--2024" and the "Times Men of the Year 2020--Western India."

As the promoter and Chairman of Triveni Management Consultancy Services Limited, Shetty's entry into stock broking in 1993 coincided with the establishment of the National Stock Exchange. Today, TMCSL has evolved into a prominent organization catering to the diverse financial needs of a wide-ranging clientele, including Domestic Mutual Funds, Insurance, Development and Commercial Banks, and Foreign Institutional Investors.

Shetty's career has not been confined to the financial sector. His group companies, including NBS & Co., have served as Central Statutory Auditors to PSU banks such as BOB, BOI, and currently UBI. Additionally, he has demonstrated entrepreneurial prowess as a renowned Hotelier, with the "Classic Group" in Matunga celebrating its 35th year of service. In his role as the chairman of Triveni Macfin Ltd. (TML), the Investment Banking entity of the Triveni Group, Shetty has played a pivotal role in establishing a formidable reputation in the Debt Capital Markets. TML has been associated with several leading corporations in India, including the TATA Group.

Rupeeboss Financial Services Private Limited, a Fintech Company under the Triveni Group, aims to bridge the gap between weaker sections of society and various microfinance institutions, reflecting N. B. Shetty's commitment to making a positive impact. A firm believer in "Social Fintech," Shetty envisions this initiative as a catalyst for reducing inequality and uplifting the underprivileged sections of society. His dedication to societal welfare aligns with the ethos of the Rex Karmaveer Global Fellowship, which seeks to honor individuals making significant contributions to societal issues.

The Rex Karmaveer Global Fellowship, founded by Jeroninio Almeida, acknowledges the need for recognition beyond the traditional awards reserved for privileged individuals in various fields. The Karmaveer Awards, including the prestigious Karmaveer Chakra Award (Gold), represent not only accolades but also an emotion, a mindset, and a commitment to being the change.

For more information, please visit: https://rupeeboss.com/

Jeroninio Almeida, founder of Rex Karmaveer Global Fellowship, emphasizes the need for recognition beyond the traditional awards reserved for privileged individuals in various fields. The Karmaveer Awards were established to honor unsung heroes and change champions from diverse backgrounds who selflessly work towards addressing societal issues. These awards aim to celebrate individuals who embody the spirit of making a positive impact and leading transformative change. Eitu Chopra, Co-Founder of Rex-Ideas For Action, describes the Karmaveer Awards as more than just accolades; they represent an emotion, a mindset, and a commitment to being the change. The awards foster a culture of continuous learning, with a unique hierarchy ranging from the Karmaveer Chakra badge of honor to various medals and prestigious recognitions like Karmaveer Puraskaar, Karmaveer Jyoti, and Karmaveer Maharatna. This progression encourages recipients to take on increasing responsibilities, learn, grow, and contribute more to society as true Change Champions. Explore more about the fellowship and awards at www.rexideas.com.

