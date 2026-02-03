Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 3 (ANI): A fire broke out at cowsheds in Kehribal, Anantnag, on Tuesday. Fire tenders have arrived on site, and efforts to douse the blaze are underway. There is no information about any injuries yet.

Further details are awaited.

In a separate incident, on January 31, a fire erupted in the cellar of the Telangana State Bus Bhavan located at RTC X Roads in Hyderabad, officials said.

Fire vehicles arrived at the scene and contained the fire. (ANI)

