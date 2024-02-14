NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 14: Rentokil PCI, the leading pest control service provider in India, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Valentine's Day campaign, #WithLoveFromPests. This innovative campaign celebrates Valentine's Day with a unique twist, using humorous pest slang marinated in a Gen Z flavour to highlight the significance of pest control in creating a clean and pest-free environment where love can truly flourish.

#WithLoveFromPests combines humour, relatability, and the importance of pest control services in maintaining a pest-free environment for love to thrive.

"Today, the younger generation is becoming increasingly conscious of their living environments and the need for essential services such as pest control," said David Lewis, Managing Director of Rentokil PCI. "As our young customers start 'adulting', they become the key decision-makers in maintaining pest-free and hygienic premises. Our #WithLoveFromPests campaign emphasises the relevance of pest management solutions and our commitment to providing effective pest control services."

Rentokil PCI understands the importance of creating a conducive environment for love to flourish, especially for young adults embarking on their independent living journey. Rentokil PCI is proud to be their trusted partner in safeguarding homes and businesses from pest infestations.

For more information about Rentokil PCI's #WithLoveFromPests campaign, visit: youtu.be/HVvo-cZyyJk?si=T7vWHkCKkHPi7Pki.

Rentokil PCI is the leading pest control service provider in India. A Rentokil Initial brand, Rentokil PCI, was formed in 2017 through a joint venture (JV) between Pest Control India, the leading pest control company in India, and Rentokil, the world's leading pest control brand. Rentokil PCI strongly aims to set new standards for customer service, having operations in over 300 locations in India. Rentokil PCI focuses on developing industry-leading service operations through the sharing of best practices, leading-edge innovations, and avant-garde digital technologies.

As one of the most trusted pest control and disinfection service providers in India, Rentokil PCI takes immense pride in its diversity, social responsibility, sustainability, and education initiatives. The expertise of the corporation is backed by its 6800+ employees and highly trained technicians (500+ Bird Pro certified employees, 550+ certified fumigators, and 35+ AFOs). At present, Rentokil PCI serves a wide range of customers across industries, ranging from the largest multinational pharmaceutical, industrial, and food production companies to local, small-scale shops, restaurants, residential premises, and more.

