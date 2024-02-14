IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024: We Were Very Confident That We Would Get the Visa for Rehan Ahmed Before the Game Started, Says Ben Stokes

Ahmed, a spinner of Pakistani descent, arrived in Rajkot with a single-entry visa, but he was able to complete his paperwork a day before the third Test against India. Stokes hailed the Indian government and the BCCI for sorting out the issue “quickly”.

Cricket IANS| Feb 14, 2024 04:31 PM IST
A+
A-
IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024: We Were Very Confident That We Would Get the Visa for Rehan Ahmed Before the Game Started, Says Ben Stokes
Rehan Ahmed (Photo Credit: Twitter/@mufaddal_vohra)

England captain Ben Stokes on Wednesday expressed relief after young leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed's visa issue was sorted in quick time. Ahmed, a spinner of Pakistani descent, arrived in Rajkot with a single-entry visa, but he was able to complete his paperwork a day before the third Test against India. Stokes hailed the Indian government and the BCCI for sorting out the issue “quickly”. IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024: Mark Wood Replaces Shoaib Bashir As England Name Playing XI.

"For any individual having to wait for that is always an anxious period, but thankfully, we got it through this morning, and great job from the guys at the airport for giving him his visa to get through initially, and everyone at the BCCI and the government to get the visa quickly,'' he said ahead of the third Test.

"We do not have to worry anymore about those issues, we were very confident that we would get the visa for Rehan before the game started," he added.

Earlier, before the start of the India-England Test series, off-spinner Shoaib Bashir faced visa issues and arrived in Hyderabad on the third day of the first Test.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2024 04:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Ben Stokes day-of-love-with-an-interactive-doodle-5759187.html" title="Valentine's Day 2024: Search Engine Giant Google Celebrates The Day of Love With An Interactive Doodle!">Valentine's Day 2024: Search Engine Giant Google Celebrates The Day of Love With An Interactive Doodle!
  • Singer Mallika Rajput Found Dead At Her Sultanpur Home, Police Suspects Suicide
    • Close
    Search

    IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024: We Were Very Confident That We Would Get the Visa for Rehan Ahmed Before the Game Started, Says Ben Stokes

    Ahmed, a spinner of Pakistani descent, arrived in Rajkot with a single-entry visa, but he was able to complete his paperwork a day before the third Test against India. Stokes hailed the Indian government and the BCCI for sorting out the issue “quickly”.

    Cricket IANS| Feb 14, 2024 04:31 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024: We Were Very Confident That We Would Get the Visa for Rehan Ahmed Before the Game Started, Says Ben Stokes
    Rehan Ahmed (Photo Credit: Twitter/@mufaddal_vohra)

    England captain Ben Stokes on Wednesday expressed relief after young leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed's visa issue was sorted in quick time. Ahmed, a spinner of Pakistani descent, arrived in Rajkot with a single-entry visa, but he was able to complete his paperwork a day before the third Test against India. Stokes hailed the Indian government and the BCCI for sorting out the issue “quickly”. IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024: Mark Wood Replaces Shoaib Bashir As England Name Playing XI.

    "For any individual having to wait for that is always an anxious period, but thankfully, we got it through this morning, and great job from the guys at the airport for giving him his visa to get through initially, and everyone at the BCCI and the government to get the visa quickly,'' he said ahead of the third Test.

    "We do not have to worry anymore about those issues, we were very confident that we would get the visa for Rehan before the game started," he added.

    Earlier, before the start of the India-England Test series, off-spinner Shoaib Bashir faced visa issues and arrived in Hyderabad on the third day of the first Test.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2024 04:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Comments
    Tags:
    Ben Stokes England England Cricket IND vs ENG IND vs ENG 2024 Ind vs Eng 3rd Test IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 India vs England 2024 India vs England 2024 Test Series India vs England Tests India vs England Tests 2024 Rehan Ahmed
    You might also like
    India vs England 3rd Test 2024, Rajkot Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium
    Cricket

    India vs England 3rd Test 2024, Rajkot Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium
    IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd Test 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England Cricket Match in Rajkot
    Cricket

    IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd Test 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England Cricket Match in Rajkot
    India vs England 3rd Test 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H, and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs ENG Cricket Match in Rajkot
    Cricket

    India vs England 3rd Test 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H, and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs ENG Cricket Match in Rajkot
    IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024: Mark Wood Replaces Shoaib Bashir As England Name Playing XI
    Cricket

    IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024: Mark Wood Replaces Shoaib Bashir As England Name Playing XI
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Happy Valentine's Day, my love
    200K+ searches
    Real Madrid
    100K+ searches
    UPSC
    100K+ searches
    Happy Saraswati Puja!
    50K+ searches
    Saraswati Puja 2024
    50K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot