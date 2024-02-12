NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 12: With the convergence of EVs and connected vehicles technologies driving smart mobility as the next phase for India's automotive industry, the EV & Connected Mobility Innovation Forum is slated to take place on 21st February at Bangalore. The Forum aims to share insights on the trends such as connected vehicles, autonomous driving, electric and shared mobility that are revolutionizing the future of mobility. These trends are synergically reinforcing advancements in the automotive industry and bringing possibilities that can benefit customers, automakers, and businesses. The electric vehicle (EV) market is estimated to reach Rs. 50,000 crore (US$ 7.09 billion) in India by 2025, according to IBEF, the Indian government has committed that 30% of the new vehicle sales in India would be electric by 2030.

Organized by Konnect Worldwide Business Media, the day-long event on the theme 'Hello World, Disrupt the Future' is supported by MediaTek as the technology partner. EV & Connected Mobility Innovation Forum will bring together hundreds of leading EV Enterprises, Auto Companies, OEM's & ODM's, Electronics & Sensors and Smart Devices Infotainment Manufacturers, Investors and Auto Sector Thought leaders from across India.

Raghavan Sampath, Director Business Development, MediaTek said, "Today, AI ML, IoT and 5G technologies are steering us towards a transformative era in the automotive industry and events like EV Connected Mobility Innovation Forum serve as an excellent opportunity for industry leaders to converge and reshape the automotive industry landscape. According to industry reports, the Indian EV market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 68.48% between 2023 and 2028. At MediaTek, we are empowering smart vehicle technology innovation through MediaTek Dimensity Auto platform solutions, designed to provide automakers with a wide variety of cutting-edge technologies needed for the future of intelligent, always-connected vehicles. In collaboration with our OEMs, MediaTek focuses on expanding its automotive product portfolio to accelerate the intelligent ecosystem and new user experiences that will revolutionize intelligent, always-connected vehicles."

Amit Upadhayay, Head of Yulu Connect said, "The rise of software-defined vehicles (SDVs), particularly in the EV segment, has amplified the critical role of vehicle connectivity for various business models including shared mobility, personal vehicles and fleets. We have transitioned from optional connectivity to fully-connected vehicles thanks mainly to decreasing data costs, a maturing vendor ecosystem, and rising customer expectations. Many innovative use cases are poised to emerge, enhancing user experience, introducing new services and maximising vehicle and fleet uptime. Yulu operates on three key pillars of mobility - accessibility, affordability and availability. For us, innovation is guided by how we can use EV and connected technologies to deliver more reliable and cost-effective services to our customers and partners. We are delighted to be a part of the EV & Connected Mobility Innovation Forum, as it aligns with our goal to democratise the technology powering Yulu within the larger EV ecosystem. We look forward to engaging with and learning from the community."

Conversations at EV & Connected Mobility Innovation Forum will focus on the Role of EV & 5G in AI-Cabin & Connected Vehicles and Software Defined Vehicles & Two-Wheeler EV Connected Mobility Megatrends.

Aman Khanna, Founder & Director, KONNECT added, "The world of automotive is AI driven and connected one today. The future of mobility is more connected & CASE driven than ever (Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric) - We are thrilled to host this power packed connected mobility industry forum & offer a best platform in the country to the wide range of tech companies, Investors and other key stakeholders in Automotive Sector to provide a broad and balanced perspective of the latest challenges, opportunities and developments in the fast-moving world of Vehicle Telematics in India."

More details of the forum here - www.konnectworldwide.com/connectedmobility.

