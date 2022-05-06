Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI/GPRC): Boss production today launched a Sufi-inspired music video "SHUKRANA" featuring sensational actor Rizwan Sikander. The lyrics of the song are written by Rajesh Nishad and Shailendra Singh and directed by Shailendra Singh. The singer of the song is Yasoob Ali. The music is composed by Anjana Ankur Singh. Rizwan Sikander dedicates "SHUKRANA" music video to Shahrukh Khan.

Music is an art and a medicine that helps to gain every emotion your soul needs. Romantic songs and Sufi music have always been an important genres of the Bollywood music industry. With SHUKRANA launch today, the whole team has come under one roof to keep the Sufi genre still alive in the hearts of the music lovers across the country. Speaking of the album; which is already in the conversation "Dil Se Dil Tak" has 10 music videos, of which SHUKRANA is the heart of the album. We all can see Rizwan's amazing attire that is already building up the curiosity to watch this amazing music video that is premiering on YouTube. We can see that it has already gained likes and shares. As Sufi song is all generation's one of the favourite genres, this song is winning hearts of music lovers and inspiration seekers.

Talking about the actor, Rizwan Sikander, is a famous Indian Movie and Television Actor, Tennis Player, Cricketer and passionate fitness enthusiast. His most famous short film "TECHSEX" with views of over 78 million on YouTube, explains his spirit and followers. Rizwan Sikander is giving you nostalgic dreams and getting to your heart with his amazing performance in the song 'SHUKRANA'. From being a model and acting in many TV shows, Rizwan came into the limelight after the world-renowned reality show "Fear Factor India", well that's not it; he won the show and performed a phenomenal stunt by hanging the Indian flag on top of the Satellite tower, which is the same height as Malaysian PETRONAS twin towers. He surely created history and brought pride to India. He was also a contestant in youth's favorite and India's most popular reality show "MTV Roadies X2" and he also acted in popular television shows such as "Kasam Se", "Kayamath", "Haunted Nights" and many more. He is also a known face in Bollywood as can be seen sharing screen space with Diljeet Dosanj, Ranbeer Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Rannvijay Singha, Karan Kundra, Esha Deol and many more; making him a popular face among the young generation.

Sharing thoughts about SUKRANA, Rizwan quoted, "The song has a unique way of engaging the audience and it has conveyed a spiritual message in a very stylish and entertaining way. It will be the most trending song over YouTube. It will be an audio visual treat for the audience. Music has always been my passion and acting has always been my dream, pursuing both my passion and dream together was a lifetime experience that will be cherished forever. I look forward to working on more music videos. However, this one will always be close to my heart. I want to thank the entire crew and those who were always there in getting the song made. Including Shailendra Singh, Arshad Khan, Anjana Ankur Singh and Kajal Purohit."

In light of the launch, Boss Productions is looking over to reach an estimated of million views making it the most streamed and trending Sufi song of this year.

