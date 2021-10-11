Chimbel (Goa) [India], October 11 (ANI/PNN): Minimally invasive surgery was introduced as a technique to operate with minor damage to the body than with open surgery. In general, minimally invasive surgery is associated with less pain, a shorter hospital stay and fewer complications. It was the first step towards the betterment of patients undergoing a minimally accessible procedure. Over a decade later, Robotic-Assisted Surgery is currently the next step leading to superior patient outcomes.

Madan Sharma, a 25-year-old engineer diagnosed with Colorectal Cancer, had to undergo a Robotic-Assisted procedure. He said, "At first when I was told I needed to undergo a Robotic surgery procedure, I was afraid, but once I learnt that Robotic Surgery is assisted by a surgeon controlling the Surgical Robot at all times, I was at peace. Being an engineer myself, I understood how the Robot could improve accuracy during surgery. I'm grateful to the surgeon and his team for opting for this technique as I had very little pain post my surgery and was able to get back to my family in just two days and my job in about 5."

Professor Dr Subhash Khanna, Chief Medical Director and Head of Department of Minimal Access, G.I and Robotic Surgery from Swagat Super Specialty Surgical Institute, is a Robotic surgeon who leapt from years of experience operating laparoscopically. He says, "I have always been a strong proponent of using minimal access surgery for advanced surgical work. I am proud that our centre is one of the leading surgical robotic centres globally by adopting the CMR Versius Robot as new technology. With the CMR Versius Robot coming as a family member in my operating theatre, I have been able to do further advanced work with greater accuracy and efficiency. Versius allows us to see in close detail through a 3D image and gives us maximum surgical precision. The system brings the most value when the procedure would otherwise be open. The Robot also helps in reducing my fatigue. I can work the controls while sitting at a console instead of standing over the patient for hours. The introduction of Versius has transformed my attitudes towards complex procedures, which have started looking much simpler now. This technology, if safely and effectively applied, can make medical care more successful." Since the adoption of the Versius Robot, Prof Dr. Subhash Khanna has conducted more than 200 surgeries in 2021.

Dr. J.S. Rajkumar, one of the pioneers in Robotic surgery with an experience of more than 30,000 surgeries, said, "The Versius Robot is the newest in technology that offers a very different feel and a whole new level of experience. When we installed the system in our hospital, I didn't think it would be so simple, but the portability of Versius had us in awe. The Robot was just wheeled right in and set up with ease. It's the most ergonomic Robot in the market currently, and it's beautiful to see the Robotic Arms operate independently. The Versius Robot is taking the world by storm, not just the country. After performing several cases, I have experienced the benefits of Versius for the surgeon first-hand and how it has impacted the patients as well. We've had patients been operated on and get back to their regular lives in 2-3 days. It's honestly incredible to see such a great advancement in this segment. It is certainly transforming surgery one patient at a time."

The adoption of Versius by some of the top surgeons of the country offering Robotic-Assisted surgery to patients across the globe with lesser pain, faster recovery and an overall, better patient quality of life is what is allowing CMR Surgical's Versius to achieve its goal of making Robotic-Assisted Surgery more accessible to the world.

