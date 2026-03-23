VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 23: In a landmark development for India's agricultural export sector, Root2Leaf Organic has successfully exported 5 metric tons of premium Makhana (fox nuts) from India to China, marking a significant milestone in the international journey of one of India's most valued traditional superfoods.

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The export represents a growing global interest in plant-based, nutrient-rich foods and highlights the increasing role of organized supply chains in connecting Indian farmers with international markets.

The shipment was flagged off from the Inland Container Depot (ICD), Bihar, in Patna, in the presence of Hon'ble Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ram Kripal Yadav. Senior officials from APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority), COFFED (Bihar State Fishermen Cooperative Federation Ltd.), and representatives from the makhana industry ecosystem were also present during the ceremony.

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The consignment, packed in two 40-foot Cube containers, carried export-grade Makhana (fox nuts) destined for China, reflecting the rising international demand for India's clean-label and traditional food ingredients.

A Strategic Step for India's Superfood Exports

Makhana, commonly known as fox nuts or lotus seeds, has been cultivated for generations in the wetlands of Bihar. The Mithila region -- particularly districts such as Darbhanga, Madhubani, Katihar, Supaul, Purnea, and Araria -- is globally recognized as the primary production hub for high-quality makhana. The region accounts for nearly 90 per cent of India's total production, making it the backbone of the country's makhana industry.

Known for its bright whiteness, large kernel size, and excellent popping quality, Mithila Makhana has earned a reputation as a premium product among international buyers. Nutritionally, makhana is rich in protein, fibre, and antioxidants while naturally low in fat, making it increasingly popular among health-conscious consumers seeking nutritious and plant-based snack options.

As global markets continue to shift toward clean-label foods and natural ingredients, makhana is emerging as a promising contender in the global superfood category. Industry observers believe that with the right supply chain infrastructure and export networks, India has the potential to become a dominant player in the international fox nut market.

Root2Leaf Organic Driving Global Market Access

The export initiative was led by Root2Leaf Organic, a Gujarat-based certified organic company that focuses on developing global supply chains for India's traditional agricultural and wellness products. Over the years, Root2Leaf has built a reputation for connecting farmers, sourcing partners, and processors with international buyers while maintaining strong quality standards and responsible sourcing practices.

The company works across multiple categories, including Ayurvedic herbs, spices, wellness ingredients, superfoods, and specialty agricultural commodities. Through its export network, Root2Leaf currently supplies products to clients across more than ten countries, providing services such as bulk ingredient supply, brand packaging, and private labelling for international food brands.

By focusing on traceability, quality standardization, product research, development and global market development, Root2Leaf aims to position Indian-origin natural products as premium offerings in the international food and wellness industries.

The makhana export to China represents one of the company's ongoing efforts to expand the reach of India's traditional agricultural strengths in global markets.

Strengthening the Farm-to-Export Ecosystem | MeraKisan India

A key aspect of the export project was the establishment of a structured sourcing and logistics network that connects farmers directly with export markets. For this initiative, Root2Leaf worked closely with Mera Kisan India, a platform focused on organized sourcing of makhana from Bihar's producing regions.

Mera Kisan coordinated procurement operations and supply chain management by working with farmer groups, local aggregators, and processing units across Bihar. Among India's growing community of makhana exporters, MeraKisan is one of Bihar's leading suppliers of fox nuts (lotus seeds), serving international markets. Mera Kisan is a trusted B2B Supplier and private-label partner for flavoured Makhana (Phool Makhana / Foxnuts), offering 25+ customizable flavour variants tailored for international snack markets.

This collaboration of farmers, Mera Kisan Platform, which is associated with Root2Leaf Organic, helped streamline the movement of export-grade makhana from farms to processing centres and ultimately to the export logistics chain.

Through this integrated approach, Root2Leaf was able to build a reliable farm-to-export supply system by giving digital platform or Mera Kisan to build a global connection that ensures consistent product quality, traceability, and logistical efficiency -- factors that are increasingly important for international buyers.

Empowering Farmers and Rural Communities

For thousands of farmers across Bihar's wetland regions, makhana cultivation represents a vital source of livelihood. Traditionally grown in ponds and water bodies, the crop requires specialised knowledge and labour-intensive harvesting techniques that have been preserved through generations of farming communities.

Expanding global demand for makhana has the potential to significantly improve farmer incomes while stimulating economic activity in rural areas. Industry experts believe that strengthening export channels can encourage investment in processing infrastructure, quality control systems, and farmer training programs across makhana-producing districts.

Industry Perspective

Commenting on the milestone, Dr Dipak Patel, Managing Director of Root2Leaf Organic, emphasized the long-term vision behind the initiative.

"This export represents much more than a shipment. It reflects the collective effort of farmers, sourcing partners, and supply chain stakeholders who are working together to bring India's traditional superfoods to global consumers.

Our vision is to position Makhana (fox nuts, also known as lotus seed) as a globally recognized premium superfood while building sustainable supply chains that create long-term value for farmers. By connecting regional agricultural strengths with international markets, we aim to strengthen India's presence in the global health and speciality food sector while creating new economic opportunities for rural communities."

India's Opportunity in the Global Superfood Economy

The successful export of Makhana to China signals India's growing capacity to compete in the global speciality food market. As consumer demand for natural, nutritious foods continues to rise, traditional ingredients such as makhana are gaining attention from international food brands and health-focused retailers.

With GI recognition for Mithila Makhana, improved quality control practices, and expanding exporter networks, the industry is gradually transitioning from a traditional agricultural activity into a structured global superfood sector.

Initiatives led by companies such as Root2Leaf Organic demonstrate how organized sourcing, farmer collaboration, and export expertise can transform regional agricultural products into globally recognized food ingredients. As international awareness grows, Makhana is poised to become one of India's most promising agricultural exports in the years ahead.

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