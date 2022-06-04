New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI/GPRC): Rotary Club of Delhi South West District 3011 is proudly organizing its yearly Signature event of "Painting Competition" for the 20th consecutive year on June 12, 2022, and the registration is open till 10th June 2022. Ever since 2002, RCDSW has been organizing On the Spot Painting Competitions for school children. Over a period of the past 20 years, as many as 1.50 Lakh plus students from more than fifteen hundred schools across Delhi NCR have participated in the offline painting competition.

With the start of the Pandemic in 2020, when globally, Online and Work from Home became the new normal, RCDSW also took a leap forward by organizing Competition - Online from local Delhi NCR to a Global scale and also extending the competition to all age groups. The competition now is divided into five categories based on different age criteria.

Rotary Online Global Poster Making Competition offers a wide choice of competition subjects or themes to choose from. The competition not only connects children and adults but also addresses various challenges related to humanitarian, environmental, and social issues.

The president of Rotary Club of Delhi South West- S.B. Singh says that "The Painting competition is like an extravagance for the painters of all age groups as they use their brilliance of painting blended with the perceptions they display on the painting sheet. I see a better future for art in a world."

Director of VRAKSH MANAGEMENT says that-"This very year, the 20th Rotary Global Online Painting Competition is very special for us. The hard times experienced everywhere have allowed us to go GLOBAL this year. Our audience shall experience the uniqueness we have brought in to engage our eminent guests who have agreed to bless all our participants, I on behalf of the hardworking team behind this competition, give all the participants best of wishes."

Open invitation to all students from all age groups across Continents to participate and showcase what you think through colors and words. The link for registration is https://rotaryclubdelhisouthwest.org/ROPC2022/ .

Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million neighbours friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change - across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves. Solving real problems takes real commitment and vision. For more than 110 years, Rotary's people of action have used their passion, energy, and intelligence to take action on sustainable projects. From literacy and peace to water and health, we are always working to better our world, and we stay committed to the end.

