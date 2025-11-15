PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 15: ROX Hi-Tech Limited (NSE: ROXHITECH), one of the leading end-to-end IT solutions and digital transformation companies, announced its financial results for the Half Year ended September 30, 2025 (H1 FY26).

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights - Q2 & H1 FY2025-26 (In ₹ Cr)

Operational & Business Highlights

- Continued momentum across Digital Transformation, Network & Security, and SAP-driven enterprise solutions.

- Strong order executions across domestic and international markets.

- Expanded capabilities in AI-driven automation, cloud solutions, and IT security.

- Reinforced global presence through subsidiaries in Singapore, Denmark, USA, and Mauritius.

- Ongoing investments in talent, certifications, and next-gen technology partnerships (SAP, Cisco, IBM, Google).

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Jim Rakesh, Managing Director, ROX Hi-Tech Limited, said:

"H1 FY26 has been a period of steady and profitable growth for us. Our focus on deepening our digital transformation offerings and delivering high-impact, value-driven solutions continues to reflect in our strong margins.

We are witnessing healthy traction across enterprise clients as organisations accelerate cloud adoption, network modernisation, and AI-led transformation. Our expanding global footprint and strong OEM partnerships are further enhancing our competitiveness.

With sustained execution, a robust solutions portfolio, and increasing demand for integrated IT infrastructure and automation, we remain confident of delivering consistent, long-term growth."

